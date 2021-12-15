The Kaduna-Zaria highway has continued to pose a great threat to travellers with incessant bandit attacks

On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, bandits operating in Zaria abducted five people in Dallatu and Kasuwar Da’a areas of the Zaria

The recent attack comes barely 24 hours after bandits also blocked the Kaduna-Zaria road and abducted at least 30 people

About five people have been abducted in Dallatu and Kasuwar Da’a areas of Dutsen Abba in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reports that the bandits' attack in the area occurred just 24 hours after some of their members blocked the Kaduna-Zaria expressway, killing three people while abducting scores of travellers.

Some residents of the area said the bandits had invaded the village at about 1 am on Wednesday, December 15.

The bandits during the invasion abducted two people in Dallatu and then proceeded to Kasuwar Da’a village where they abducted six others including three children.

It was also gathered that the children were later released, leaving about five people in the abductors' custody.

Bandits kill one person, abduct 30 travellers on Kaduna-Zaria Road

Also, the Guardian reported that a traveller was reportedly killed during an attack by some bandits on the Kaduna-Zaria road on Monday, December 13, night.

The bandits also blocked the road and succeeded in abducting about 30 people during the attack on the busy road.

According to residents of the area, the Kofar Gayon, just a few kilometres away from the city of Zaria were blocked while the bandits operated for about three hours.

Top Nigerian lawmaker killed by bandits

Rilwanu Gadagau, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Giwa West, was killed by abductors on Wednesday, December 15.

Gadagau was said to have been killed after he was kidnapped on Monday, December 13, night somewhere in Dindin Rauga along Kaduna-Zaria Road.

He was said to have been killed by the criminals while they headed to their hideout in the forest.

Court rules in favour of FG to proscribe bandits as terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, November 26, proscribed bandits under the Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda groups as terrorists.

The court in its ruling said the groups engaged in such criminal activities as killing, abduction and many others are now terrorists.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo also ruled that individuals are refrained from associating with these bandits or their activities.

