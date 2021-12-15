President Muhammadu Buhari presides over a virtual Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja

The meeting according to reports began in the early hours of the day and was presided by the president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Lai Mohammed and others were among those present during the meeting

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina shared photos of the meeting via his official Facebook page.

Source: Facebook

The president's personal assistant on broadcast media, Buhari Sallau also confirmed the development with details and photos via his official Facebook page.

Present at the meeting was Vice Presdient Yemi Osinbajo.

Others at the meeting

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno; and Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar Tijani; are physically present at the meeting.

Ministers present at the meeting are, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji-Fashola, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of communication and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali-Pantami as others joined virtually.

The meeting is currently ongoing but the details of the meeting have not been made public.

