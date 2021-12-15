Nigeria's minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reacted angrily to those attacking the Buhari government

The Minister highlighted the efforts of the Buhari's administration especially in tackling insecurity in the country

Meanwhile, Lai Mohammed made this remark while reacting to the recent statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo's critique of Buhari's administration

Abuja- The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has faulted talks that President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing more to offer, saying it is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking.

At a news conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, December 15, Mohammed said that Buhari had made the issue of security a major aspect of his administration.

This is as he revealed the effort of the regime in tackling insecurity which now has, in addition, banditry and kidnapping, The Punch reports.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed addresses a press conference on President Buhari’s effort in tackling insecurity. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The minister added that President Buhari continues to do more in addition to what he has done, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in the country, Vanguard also reported.

The minister said:

“Yes, banditry and kidnapping have added to the state of insecurity, President Buhari has also continued to provide quality leadership in order to ensure that our security agencies decisively tackle the cankerworm of insecurity of any hue."

Source: Legit.ng News