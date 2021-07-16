Nigerian citizens have been offered the rare opportunity to work at the United States (US) mission

The United States (US) missions in Nigeria on Friday, July 16, said it is now ready to employ applicants in the project management department.

On its Facebook page, the embassy said that interested persons are to send in their applications before Thursday, August 5.

The embassy said the deadline for application is Thursday, August 5 (Photo: US Mission Nigeria)

Moreover, it informed applicants to visit its site: https://bit.ly/usinnigeriajobs for details on how to apply for the position.

Why we'll reduce our operations in Nigeria, US embassy reveals

Meanwhile, as the level of insecurity rises across Nigeria, the United States had said that it will be reducing its public operations started from Friday, July 16 till Friday, July 23.

On its Facebook page, the foreign embassy explained that the decision is part of its security precautions.

It added that since there will be holidays in the country on Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, its offices will be closed for both days.

Speaking further, the embassy said services that will be affected include routine American citizen services, visas, and the education advising center.

It said:

“July 20 and July 21 are local holidays and the Embassy is scheduled to be closed to the public on those days. The embassy plans to resume full public operations on Monday, July 26. Services affected include routine American citizen services, visas, and the Education Advising Center.

“US Citizens who experience an emergency may contact the duty officer through the Embassy switchboard on +234 (9) 461-4000, then press zero.”

