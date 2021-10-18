Candidates scheduled to participate in the ongoing Police recruitment exercise are currently facing a challenge

The candidates were unable to access the recruitment exercise ahead of the screening process expected to commence on Monday, October 18

Some of the candidates who tried to print the slip needed to admit them into the examination exercise could not do so

There has been confusion among candidates applying for the ongoing recruitment process as the portal of the Nigerian Police is down.

Punch reports that the candidates have been unable to access the recruitment portal despite every indication that suggests that the exercise would commence today, Monday, October 18.

Checks on the recruitment portal show that all tabs labelled "check status", "print slip" among others were unresponsive although the contact and landing par were accessible.

These two tabs, Legit.ng understands are expected to be functional in order to allow applicants to confirm if they are eligible to participate in the written examination exercise.

It is also expected that every candidate prints out the application slip after confirming their eligibility for the exercise. They are expected to show the slips at the venue of the examination date scheduled for Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, 2021 Unfortunately, that particular function is available but not functional.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, had announced that the exercise would take place on Monday, October 18.

Mba in a statement on October 16, said that the recruitment portal which is free would be open to all candidates to check their status.

The ongoing exercise of the Nigeria Police Force is slated to take at least 10,000 constables.

