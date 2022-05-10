Earlier, JAMB disclosed it will release the results of the first batch of candidates who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Friday and Saturday

In a recent report, the board has given an important update regarding the results of the UTME before the final release to candidates

The examination body however has threatened to withhold the results of candidates caught cheating

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, May 10, said the results for its ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were undergoing a form of scrutiny before being released to candidates.

PM News reports that the board made this revelation in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The examination body confirmed that 1.4 million candidates have so far sat for its 2022 exercise across the country and their results would soon be released.

JAMB releases an important statement regarding the 2022 UTME results. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Oloyede

Candidates caught cheating

JAMB, however, noted that the results of candidates caught cheating on CCTV will be withheld.

"About 1.4 million candidates have so far taken the examination across the country with some examination towns and centres completing their own allotted number of candidates for the year.

"The results of sessions already taken will be released soon.

"However, the release of these results is with the caveat that after previewing the CCTV footage of the conduct of the examination, the result of any candidate found wanting would be withdrawn If not yet released, such result would be withheld.”

Message to candidates, what is expected of them

JAMB also said that it had no significant concerns as the exercise progressed, adding that the reports coming in from the states established the veracity of the reports earlier received from its centre teams.

It, however, reiterated its zero-tolerance for examination infractions and urged candidates to conduct themselves properly, while following its rules.

Message to CBT centre owners

Similarly, the board warned Computer-Based Tests (CBT) centre owners not to engage in any form of infraction against its operational code that might negatively impact the exercise.

It further urged centre owners to ensure full compliance with extant rules and regulations in their dealings with the board as there would be no hiding place for any wrongdoer.

The 2022 exercise commenced on May 6 and is scheduled to end on May 16.

