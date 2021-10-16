The Nigerian Police Force is set to conclude its recruitment exercise for not less than 10,000 constables

The NPF's spokesman, CP Frank Mba, in his announcement on Saturday, October 16, disclosed that the recruitment portal will be open soon

Mba added that the exercise is free for all candidates and added that they should check their recruitment status on the portal

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has resumed the recruitment exercise for the employment of the 10,000 constables into its service.

This exercise by the NPF is carried out in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC), Punch reports.

The announcement was made by CP Frank Mba

Source: Facebook

The development was announced on Saturday, October 16, by the spokesman of the force, CP Frank Mba.

Mba noted that candidates are to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal which will be open between Monday, October 18, to Tuesday, October 26.

Part of the statement in this regard said:

“Candidates who are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the Examination Date scheduled for Friday 29th and Saturday 30th October 2021 at designated centres across the country.

"Candidates are equally advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.”

The NPF noted that the recruitment exercise is free of charge and informed candidates to call 08100004507 for further enquiries about the recruitment exercise.

Recruitment: Police Service Commission, Police hierarchy have resolved dispute, IGP Baba declares

Meanwhile, Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), had said the dispute between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the police hierarchy over who should recruit policemen into the force has been resolved.

Baba disclosed this while addressing officers and men of the police command in Niger, at the command’s headquarters in Minna on Thursday, September 16.

Legit.ng gathered that he said that that the dispute was over, recruitment into the force would commence in earnest.

He said that between now and 2022, no fewer than 20,000 policemen would be engaged in the force to boost its manpower.

Baba also disclosed that training and retraining of officers and men of the force would now be given top priority, adding that police colleges would now be made more functional.

