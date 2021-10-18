The alleged suspicious deals by some influential Nigerians as revealed by Pandora papers have promted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to begin thourough investigations.

The papers which were said to be leaked documents published by a team of internatonal journalists indicted some prominent Nigerian politicians and government officials who are already being probed in a bid to verify claims made against them.

The EFCC has begun its probe on these Nigerians (Photo: Garba Shehu)

Most of these persons are being acccused of owning secret assets and properties abroad which are gains of illegal, financial deals.

A report by Punch gives the names of the accused persons as follows:

Peter Obi (PDP) Mohammed Bello-Koko (NPA's MD) Stella Oduah (APC) Governor Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) Governor Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) Bola Tinubu (APC's national leader) Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)

The publication has it that agency had asked Obi to report at its Abuja office on Wednesday, October 2, for interrogation.

However, neither Obi nor the EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, have released any statement in reaction to the development.

Pandora papers: Calls for the sack of NPA boss politically motivated, says northern group

Earlier, a northern group, Alliance for Progressive Professionals had described the call for the sack of Bello-Koko as misleading, mischievous, and politically motivated.

This was contained in a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the group in Kaduna to review the security situation in Northern Nigeria and other emerging issues.

In the statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 10, the group described the youth association known as Unified Nigeria Youth Forum as a faceless organization likely made up of political hirelings sponsored by disgruntled persons to undermine the country's interest.

The statement, signed by the Secretary-General of the group, Mallam Hamza Abdullahi, commended the efforts of investigative journalists and watchdog organizations that led to the leakage of the operations in global secrecy jurisdictions.

However, it cautioned the public to avoid hasty generalizations and desist from drawing imaginary conclusions from media trials that are often politically motivated.

Part of the statement read:

“When significant leakage like this happens, there is often a global outrage which may lead to different interpretations."

