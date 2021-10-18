The federal government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), has published a list of tertiary institutions approved in Nigeria to offer part-time and sandwich programmes.

In a bid to check and streamline the operations of programmes across universities, NUC has prohibited admissions by some schools in this regard.

The commission also asked universities to disclose all Part-Time and Sandwich programmes, with respect to enrolment and staffing profile, within one month of the publication, and to conduct internal staff and student audits and send their reports to its head office.

Not all Nigerian universities are allowed to run the programmes (Photo: NUC)

It added that admissions into the programmes must go through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and that they must be run only in approved campuses of universities where the human and material resources for the teaching of the courses are on the main campus of the universities.

Below is a list of the approved schools for the programmes:

A. Federal Universities

University of Lagos University of Port Harcourt University of Calabar University of Benin University of Abuja University of Uyo University of Jos ObafemiAwolowo University, Ile-Ife Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Federal University of Technology, Owerri Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto Bayero University, Kano

B. State Universities:

Ekiti State University, Ado – Ekiti, Ekiti Cross River State University, Calabar, Cross River Imo State University, Owerri, Imo Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo Enugu State University of Science & Technology, Enugu Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun Rivers State University of Science & Technology, Port Harcourt Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Eboyi Benue State University, Makurdi, Benue Niger Delta University, Yenagoa, Bayelsa Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo Anambra State University, Uli, Anambra Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun Abia State University, Uturu, Abia Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa

C. Private Universities:

Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State Lead City university, Ibadan, Oyo State Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State Benson Idahosa University, Benin — City, Edo State Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo, Ondo State Fountain University, Osogbo

FG releases list of 12 Nigerian universities that have approval to operate distance learning centres

Meanwhile, the NUC had released the list of Nigerian universities that have the approval to operate distance learning centres.

The commission in a bulletin published on Monday, September 20, also stated that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) which had 72 study/resource centres nationwide is currently the only approved open university in Nigeria.

There were about 12 universities that had the NUC’s approval to operate distance learning centres.

