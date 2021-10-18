Full List of Approved Universities for Part-Time, Sandwich Programmes in Nigeria
The federal government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), has published a list of tertiary institutions approved in Nigeria to offer part-time and sandwich programmes.
In a bid to check and streamline the operations of programmes across universities, NUC has prohibited admissions by some schools in this regard.
The commission also asked universities to disclose all Part-Time and Sandwich programmes, with respect to enrolment and staffing profile, within one month of the publication, and to conduct internal staff and student audits and send their reports to its head office.
It added that admissions into the programmes must go through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and that they must be run only in approved campuses of universities where the human and material resources for the teaching of the courses are on the main campus of the universities.
Below is a list of the approved schools for the programmes:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
A. Federal Universities
- University of Lagos
- University of Port Harcourt
- University of Calabar
- University of Benin
- University of Abuja
- University of Uyo
- University of Jos
- ObafemiAwolowo University, Ile-Ife
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
- Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
- Federal University of Technology, Owerri
- Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
- Bayero University, Kano
B. State Universities:
- Ekiti State University, Ado – Ekiti, Ekiti
- Cross River State University, Calabar, Cross River
- Imo State University, Owerri, Imo
- Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers
- Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun
- Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo
- Enugu State University of Science & Technology, Enugu
- Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun
- Rivers State University of Science & Technology, Port Harcourt
- Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Eboyi
- Benue State University, Makurdi, Benue
- Niger Delta University, Yenagoa, Bayelsa
- Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos
- Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo
- Anambra State University, Uli, Anambra
- Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun
- Abia State University, Uturu, Abia
- Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa
C. Private Universities:
- Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
- Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State
- Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State
- Lead City university, Ibadan, Oyo State
- Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State
- Benson Idahosa University, Benin — City, Edo State
- Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo, Ondo State
- Fountain University, Osogbo
FG releases list of 12 Nigerian universities that have approval to operate distance learning centres
Meanwhile, the NUC had released the list of Nigerian universities that have the approval to operate distance learning centres.
The commission in a bulletin published on Monday, September 20, also stated that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) which had 72 study/resource centres nationwide is currently the only approved open university in Nigeria.
There were about 12 universities that had the NUC’s approval to operate distance learning centres.
Source: Legit