Funke Felix-Adejumo urged people to move on from relationships and friendships in which they're the richest

The renowned Nigerian preacher explained that there is a connection between association and prosperity

The female Christian cleric alluded to Joseph in the Bible to reinforce her opinion which has come across to some as controversial

Clergywoman, Funke Felix-Adejumo, has urged people to quit friendships and relationships when they discover they are the richest in their circle for better connections.

The popular preacher shared this opinion during a church programme recently, grounding her sermon on the principles of wealth as she linked the effects of association and prosperity.

Felix-Adejumo alluded to Joseph in the Bible, saying, ''Joseph befriended wealthy prisoners, butlers, and bakers'' whilst in prison.

If You're the Richest Among Your Friends, Move On - Pastor Felix-Adejumo Advises Photo credit: Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo

Source: UGC

Explaining her point

She explained that one must aim to connect with people living in a realm above them to improve challenging situations.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

''Some of you, you are the best person in your group. Wake up. That group should expire tonight."

She continued:

''You are the richest among your friends when you sit at the table. That relationship has expired. Move on. Befriend wealthy mentors,'' she urged the congregants.

Watch the video below:

A General goes home: Tears as prominent Nigerian pastor dies at 78

Meanwhile, Pastor Livinus Polycarp Nnadozie, former Church Secretary of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, had died at the age of 78.

The deceased was a very close aide of Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the church.

Nnadozie was also a member of the Board of Trustees of The Deeper Christian Life Ministry. It was gathered that memo issued by the church secretary, Pastor S.M. Afuwape, said Nnadozie died on Tuesday, October 12, after a protracted illness.

The memo said Nnadozie served meritoriously as the General Manager of Life Press Limited and as Church Secretary for many years before retiring in November 2008.

The memo added that details of the burial announcement will be announced later.

Source: Legit.ng