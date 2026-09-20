Xiaomi will launch Nigeria’s first 10,000mAh smartphone, the REDMI Note 17 series, on September 30, 2026

With 100W HyperCharge, reverse charging and up to four days’ battery life, the device targets power users and travellers

The phone combines a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, AI cameras, rugged protection and extended software support

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Xiaomi is preparing to shake up Nigeria’s smartphone market with the launch of the REDMI Note 17 series, a device featuring a massive 10,000mAh battery.

Scheduled to launch in Nigeria on September 30, 2026, the smartphone is expected to become the country’s first handset with a battery of that capacity.

Xiaomi unveils Redmi 17 with massive 10,000Amh battery. Credit: VCG / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G sits at the top of Xiaomi’s REDMI Note 17 series, offering fast charging, improved durability, artificial intelligence-powered imaging and entertainment features.

Xiaomi promises up to four days of use

At the centre of the smartphone is a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, double the 5,000mAh capacity commonly found in many modern devices.

Xiaomi says the battery can deliver up to four days of use on a single charge, based on tests conducted in its laboratories. Actual performance may vary depending on usage, battery condition and environmental factors.

The device supports 100W HyperCharge for rapid charging and 27W wired reverse charging, enabling users to power other compatible devices from the phone.

“REDMI Note 17 Series is our latest mid-tier performance and entertainment option with stronger charging, enhanced durability, and better audio. Best suited for power users, content creators, travellers, and anyone seeking long battery life, fast charging, durability, and advanced AI and camera features,” Xiaomi said.

Display, performance and durability

The REDMI Note series features a 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is designed for gaming, video streaming, social media and content creation.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provides screen protection, while the device carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K dust and water-resistance ratings.

Xiaomi claims the phone can withstand water exposure at a depth of up to two metres for 72 hours. It also has a certified drop resistance of three metres.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 mobile platform, a 4nm processor built to handle everyday tasks, multitasking and AI workloads. Some market variants offer up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

AI camera and entertainment features

For photography, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation and an eight-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

A 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls, while both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. Xiaomi has also included an AI ultra-clear imaging system for users who regularly create and share content.

Entertainment features include dual speakers, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. Xiaomi says the audio system can deliver up to a 400 per cent volume boost, subject to software and usage conditions

Full features of Redmi 17 Pro Max: Battery, Camera, others Credit: Xiaomi

Source: UGC

Longer software support for users

The REDMI Note Series runs HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. Xiaomi indicates that the device will receive four years of operating-system updates and six years of security updates.

Its Nigerian debut gives Xiaomi a distinctive proposition in a market where unreliable electricity supply can make battery endurance a major buying consideration.

By combining a 10,000mAh battery with fast charging and reverse charging, Xiaomi is betting that battery life can become as important to mid-range buyers as camera quality, processing power and display performance.

What to know about the new Redmi 17

Legit.ng earlier reported that Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 17, a new smartphone under its Redmi brand, with the device arriving with a large-capacity battery, a 50MP camera and a 120Hz display.

The new smartphone is positioned in the mainstream segment, with its specifications varying between 4G and 5G versions and depending on the market where it is sold.

Source: Legit.ng