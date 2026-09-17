The federal government plans to establish a national call centre for Nigerians to report and resolve electricity complaints

The government will also create a channel for reporting vandalism of power infrastructure and strengthen security efforts to protect electricity assets

The newly commissioned 3MW hybrid mini-grid at Yakubu Gowon University will benefit 58,726 students, improve campus security and reduce reliance on diesel generators

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The federal government is set to establish a national call centre where Nigerians can report electricity-related complaints and have them addressed, the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has disclosed.

Tegbe made this known on Wednesday during the commissioning of a three-megawatt hybrid mini-grid project, alongside a renewable energy workshop and training centre, at Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja.

FG Announces New Way Nigerians Will Report and Resolve Electricity Complaints

Source: UGC

According to the minister, the proposed call centre will provide Nigerians with a central platform to lodge complaints about electricity supply and other related challenges.

“My office is working on a call centre where electricity complaints across the country can be lodged and resolved,” Tegbe said.

He added that the initiative is also expected to create sustainable employment opportunities for young Nigerians across the country.

The minister further disclosed plans for a dedicated reporting channel through which Nigerians can alert authorities about the vandalism of critical electricity infrastructure.

“We are also working through a joint team of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the EFCC to curb the vandalism of electricity assets across the country,” he said.

Tegbe urges Nigerians to report vandalism

Tegbe called on students and other members of the university community to help protect electricity infrastructure by promptly reporting acts of vandalism.

He said protecting the newly commissioned facilities would be a shared responsibility and urged Nigerians to extend the same vigilance to other critical assets.

“I expect the student community to support our ongoing efforts to stem the tide of vandalism. I therefore charge all of you to report any such act whenever you see it, not just on this solar system, but on other power assets such as transformers and transmission towers,” he said.

58,726 students to benefit from power project

The minister said the hybrid mini-grid project is expected to provide electricity benefits to about 58,726 students, while 388 streetlights installed around the campus will improve visibility and security.

According to Tegbe, providing reliable electricity to the university will support academic research, reduce dependence on diesel-powered generators and lower the institution's energy costs.

FG Announces New Way Nigerians Will Report and Resolve Electricity Complaints

Source: UGC

He said the project reflects the federal government's broader focus on directing electricity investments towards productive activities and services that improve Nigerians' lives.

“This connection between infrastructure and human capability is central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Under his leadership, investment in electricity is being directed towards services and productive activities that improve people’s lives,” Tegbe said.

He added that completing projects across successive phases demonstrates the government's commitment to maintaining continuity in national development programmes.

Source: Legit.ng