BBNaija's Bella filed a demand letter against her ex-lover Sheggz, accusing him of physical, emotional, and financial abuse

The legal document cited a specific November 2025 incident in which Bella alleged Sheggz attempted to strangle her

The letter referenced chats and videos as documentary evidence, with Bella's legal team invoking the Anti-Torture Act and Violence Against Women Act

BBNaija's Bella has taken legal action against her former partner and fellow reality TV star Sheggz, with a demand letter accusing him of a pattern of abuse that escalated to alleged attempted murder.

The document, which circulated on Instagram on Monday, 7 September 2026, was filed on behalf of Bella, described in the letter as a "highly celebrated influencer and public figure." Her legal team titled the filing "Documented Case of Continuous Torture and Attempted Murder."

Reactions as BBNaija's Bella takes legal action against ex Sheggz. Photo credit@bela/@sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

What the demand letter alleges

According to the document, the alleged abuse spanned several years and included emotional, psychological, and financial exploitation, as well as incidents of physical assault.

A key allegation involves Sheggz allegedly covering Bella's mouth and nose and pressing her neck, which her lawyers characterised as attempted asphyxiation.

Fans blame Sheggz as Bella takes action against him. Photo credit@sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

The letter pinpointed specific dates. In October 2023, Bella was allegedly locked inside a residence and prevented from leaving, with an alleged quote from Sheggz reading, "you can go home but not now just chill for now."

A separate June 2023 incident reportedly involved Bella reaching out to Sheggz's mother, with a message reading, "Mum please call Sheggz to let me go home, I want to go home, I've been disrespected enough."

Bella's lawyer shares evidence against Sheggz

By November 2025, the document states Bella had expressed fear for her life, with threats to hold her neck among the specific claims raised. The legal team cited chats and videos as supporting evidence, while invoking the Anti-Torture Act, the Violence Against Women Act, and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

One line from the document drew particular attention online, a quote attributed to Sheggz that read: "Babe, I really want to marry you. I really think you're everything missing." The inclusion appeared intended to contrast his alleged private conduct with his expressed romantic intentions.

Here is the Instagram post about Bella suing Sheggz, sharing details of her allegation:

Fans react to Bella and Sheggz drama

The post drew swift and divided reactions online:

@saived.11 wrote:

"Attempted mur..Der and you still hoped he would marry you. May God save us from desperation"

@kafilat995 commented:

"Holding your neck and you were hoping he marries you."

@mimibaby1090 said:

"I saw his last picture. He lost weight. At this point his mum should interfere and he should just apologize, make plans on how to pay her back and move on with his life. It getting hawt."

@upper_volta reacted:

"When you order for Sheggz but was delivered Shege Audacity"

@harmonywoman101 wrote:

"They want to deal with him and it's good for him"

@ayodele_ee added:

"This legal team sabi oh, with the explanation inclusive of chats responses"

WhatsApp chats between Sheggz and Bella surface

Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp chats allegedly involving BBNaija stars Sheggz and Bella surfaced online amid growing public interest in the state of their relationship.

The leaked conversations sparked reactions, particularly because they appear to contain details of an elaborate wedding plan Sheggz had outlined for Bella. The plan reportedly included a ring reveal with Icebox in Atlanta, followed by a white wedding in Montenegro.

The development comes after Bella’s sister previously criticised Sheggz over what she described as unfulfilled promises concerning their relationship. Her comments had already generated discussion among fans, with some questioning whether the couple’s relationship was heading towards marriage

Source: Legit.ng