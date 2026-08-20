A private chat between Sheggz's mother and Bella has leaked online as rumours of a relationship breakdown between the BBNaija couple spread

Bella reportedly claimed Sheggz was preventing her from leaving the house whenever she threatened to end things between them

Sheggz's mother urged Bella to stay calm and warned her against a video by someone named Gbemi, which she said was misleading her

A private conversation between BBNaija star Sheggz's mother and his girlfriend Bella has found its way online, throwing more fuel on an already burning fire surrounding the couple's troubled relationship.

The leaked chat emerged as speculation about the pair's split began circulating, with social media users piecing together what may have gone wrong between the two fan favourites.

Reactions as Sheggz's mum's private chat with Bella surfaces amid relationship crisis. Photo credit@sheggz/@bella

Source: Instagram

In the exchange, Sheggz's mother appeared to be working to keep things from falling apart. Bella had reportedly told her that Sheggz was blocking her from leaving the house each time she threatened to walk away from the relationship. According to Bella's account in the chat, this behaviour occurred whenever she tried to end things between them.

Sheggz's mother urges Bella to stay calm

Fans take sides with Bella over her relationship crisis. Photo credit@bella

Source: Instagram

Rather than confronting her son directly, Sheggz's mother explained that she and Sheggz were not on speaking terms at the time, making it difficult for her to intervene with him directly.

She instead appealed to Bella to remain calm and advised her to disregard a video circulating online, attributed to someone identified as Gbemi, which she described as the source of much of the confusion and tension in the situation.

The chat has since sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning the mother's approach to the matter.

Here is the Instagram chat between Bella and Sheggz's mother about their relationship below:

Fans react to Sheggz and Bella drama

Here is what fans had to say:

@john_victoria01 commented:

"That mom is an enabler that failed to train her son well, will she tell her daughter to manage a man like the son she failed in raising?"

@limahomesnig wrote:

"Which kind mama be this?, women focus more on raising your male child please!!"

@leensignatureswim said:

"The mother seems to enable him coz what is that response? Manage the situation as usual? Haaaaaa."

@chopsbox1 reacted:

"Compound people make una come gist us wetin be they happen for yard. Compound people at this point una need to step in "

@angie__may27 shared:

"The handwriting was all over the wall right from when they were in the big brother house....love nti Ike na em do Bella"

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella over troll's comment

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clapback her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng