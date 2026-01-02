What K-dramas are coming out in 2026? Full release radar and where to watch them
What K-dramas are coming out in 2026? The Korean entertainment world has an impressive lineup of new shows set to start in January 2026, including To My Beloved Thief, Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, Brave New World, and Merry Berry Love. Fans can catch these new releases on popular platforms like Netflix, Disney+, KBS2, and tvN.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What K-dramas are coming in 2026?
- To My Beloved Thief ( 3 January)
- Can This Love Be Translated? (16 January)
- No Tail To Tell (16 January)
- Undercover Miss Hong (17 January)
- Perfect Crown (April 2026)
- Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia (2026)
- Portraits of Delusion (2026)
- Made In Korea Season 2 (2026)
- Merry Berry Love (2026)
- Brave New World (2026)
- The Remarried Empress (2026)
- What is the most trending K-drama right now in 2025?
- What is the upcoming webtoon-based K-drama in 2026?
Key takeaways
- Romantic comedies Can This Love Be Translated? and No Tail To Tell premiere on 16 January 2026 on Netflix.
- The high-stakes political thriller Made in Korea will return for a second season in late 2026.
- Undercover Miss Hong, set in the late 1990s, premieres on 17 January 2026, on TVING for local audiences and Netflix for international audiences.
- Disney+ will premiere a new webtoon adaptation of the romance fantasy series, The Remarried Empress, in 2026.
What K-dramas are coming in 2026?
With top-tier actors and cinematic production values, K-dramas in 2026 are shaping up to be an exciting viewing experience. If you are wondering what's in store for K-dramas in 2026, here's a list of what to watch out for.
Drama title
Release date
Platform
To My Beloved Thief
3 January 2026
KBS2
Can This Love Be Translated?
16 January 2026
Netflix
No Tail to Tell
16 January 2026
Netflix, SBS
Undercover Miss Hong
17 January 2026
tvN, Netflix
Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia
2026
SBS
Portraits of Delusion
2026
Disney+
Perfect Crown
April 2026
MBC, Disney+
Made in Korea
2026
Disney+
Merry Berry Love
2026
Disney+, Nippo TV
Brave New World
2026
SBS, Netflix
The Remarried Empress
2026
Disney+
To My Beloved Thief ( 3 January)
- Genre: Historical, romance, comedy, fantasy
- Director: Ham Young-geol
- Main cast: Nam Ji-hyun, Moon Sang-min, Hong Min-gi, Han So-eun, Lee Seung-woo
- Where to watch: KBS2
Prepare for a fresh twist on the Joseon era with To My Beloved Thief, a new K-drama premiering in early 2026. This historical fantasy blends romance and body-swapping comedy to tell a unique story of two people from very different worlds. Film director Ham Young-geol's story follows a righteously female thief and a royal prince who unexpectedly swap souls.
The unlikely pair must navigate each other's lives while dodging dangerous palace secrets and political schemes. As they search for a way to reverse the magic, they find themselves falling in love. The cast features Nam Ji-hyun as the daring bandit and Moon Sang-ming as Prince Moon. Han So-eun joins them, who plays a noble woman with big romantic dreams.
Can This Love Be Translated? (16 January)
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Director: Yoo Young-eun
- Main cast: Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo-sung, Lee Yi-dam
- Where to watch: Netflix
Can This Love Be Translated? is an Upcoming Korean drama 2026 on Netflix premiering on 16 January 2026. Written by the famous Hong sisters, this 12-episode series follows two individuals who struggle to comprehend each other's emotions. It is a heartwarming tale about finding a common language in the name of love.
The plot features a brilliant interpreter who works for a bold, world-famous actress. Because they hold opposite views on romance, their work is filled with humorous arguments. As they travel the world, their constant bickering gradually evolves into a profound connection. They soon discover that love is a feeling that transcends every language.
No Tail To Tell (16 January)
- Genre: Romance, comedy, fantasy
- Director: Kim Jung-kwon
- Main cast: Kim Hye-yoon, Lomon
- Where to watch: Netflix, on SBS TV
No Tail to Tell is a fresh supernatural romance premiering on 16 January 2026 on SBS TV and Netflix. The story follows Eun Ho, a modern nine-tailed fox who loves her eternal youth. Her life changes when an accident with a famous athlete turns her human.
The drama focuses on the chaotic chemistry between Eun Ho and star athlete Kang Si Yeol. As Eun Ho loses her powers, the pair must navigate her new life together. Their journey is packed with supernatural mishaps, comedy, and a budding romance. This unique twist on Korean folklore explores whether love can bridge two different worlds.
Undercover Miss Hong (17 January)
- Genre: Action, comedy, spy
- Director: Kim Jung-hyun
- Main cast: Han Ji-eun, Shin Hyun-soo, Lee Jung-hyun
- Where to watch: TVING, tvN, Netflix
Undercover Miss Hong is a nostalgic comedy premiering on 17 January 2026. Set in late-1990s Seoul, it follows an elite investigator during the IMF era. An expert named Hon Geum-bo goes undercover as a young rookie at a local firm.
The mission becomes messy when Geum-bo meets a CEO who thinks she is his ex. She must balance her secret identity with corporate politics and hidden crimes. As she hunts for shady financial secrets, she also navigates a complicated romance.
Perfect Crown (April 2026)
- Genre: Rom-com, drama
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Main cast: IU, Byeon Woo-seok, Steve Noh, Gong Seung-yeon
- Where to watch: MBC, Disney+
Perfect Crown is a charming new romantic comedy set in a modern-day Korean monarchy. Starring superstars IU and Byeon Woo-seok, it features a contract marriage between a prince and a wealthy heiress. While they begin their business venture, real feelings start to grow between them.
As the couple navigates royal duties and corporate greed, they must decide if their love is real. Perfect Crown is scheduled to premiere on MBC in the first half of 2026 on MBC and Disney+, starting in April 2026.
Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia (2026)
- Genre: Medical, noir, mystery
- Director: Lee Jung-rim
- Main cast: Kim Ji-won, Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-joo, Kim Woo-seok
- Where to watch: SBS TV
Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia is a high-stakes medical thriller coming to SBS in 2026. Starring Korean actor Kim Ji-won, the 16-episode medical drama follows a genius surgeon's return to the field.
Gye Su-jeong joins a top university hospital to take on a corrupt group of elites known as the "white mafia." As she performs daring, life-saving surgeries, she battles those who use medicine for their own gain.
Portraits of Delusion (2026)
- Genre: Thriller, fantasy, mystery
- Director: Han Jae-rim
- Main cast: Bae Suzy, Kim Seon-ho, Huh Joon-ho, Choi Hyun-wook
- Where to watch: Disney+
Portraits of Delusion is a Disney+ show set to premiere in late 2026. Based on a popular webtoon, this eight-episode series is set in 1935 Gyeongseong. The story follows a struggling painter named Yun I-ho who takes a mysterious job.
I-ho is hired to paint Madam Song, an enigmatic woman who appears to defy ageing. Though she looks young, she strangely asks to be painted as an older woman. The artist soon discovers that those who worked for her before either died or went mad. He must uncover her terrifying secrets before he becomes the next victim of her curse.
Made In Korea Season 2 (2026)
- Genre: Period drama, political, action thriller
- Director: Woo Min-ho
- Main cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Cho Yeo-jeong
- Where to watch: Disney+
Made in Korea Season 2 is among the 2026 K-drama list set to premiere in late 2026. Set in the turbulent 1970s, it follows the intense rivalry between a spy and a prosecutor.
Hyun Bin stars as Baek Ki-tae, a cunning KCIA agent who lives a dangerous double life. Jung Woo-sung plays Jang Gun-young, a relentless prosecutor determined to take him down. Their battle of wits involves smuggling, power plays, and deep historical secrets. As the country faces violent changes, their personal conflict reaches a deadly breaking point.
Merry Berry Love (2026)
- Genre: Comedy, romance
- Director: Kim Soojung
- Main cast: Ji Chang-wook, Mio Imada
- Where to watch: Disney+, Nippo TV
Merry Berry Love is one of the romantic K-dramas coming out in 2026. The healing love story is a special co-production between Korea and Japan. The show will air on Nippon TV before streaming globally for international fans on Disney+. Merry Berry Love is set on a beautiful, remote island, and follows two people seeking a fresh start.
Lee Yoo-bin, a Korean interior designer relocates to Japan to escape the stress of his career. On a quiet Japanese island, he meets Karin, a peaceful and simple strawberry farmer. Though they come from different worlds, the two share many sweet and awkward moments. Their gentle romance blossoms as they support and encourage each other to heal and find happiness together.
Brave New World (2026)
- Genre: Romance, comedy, drama, fantasy
- Director: Han Tae Seob
- Main cast: Im Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Se Hee
- Where to watch: Netflix, SBS
Brave New World is a hilarious new fantasy romance comedy coming to SBS in early 2026. The story follows Sin Seo-ri, a modern actress whose life is changed by a supernatural event. Her body is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a fierce royal concubine from the past.
As the bold spirit takes over, she sparks funny misunderstandings and unexpected romance. This fresh take on the possession genre promises a perfect blend of history and comedy. While it airs on SBS TV, it is also expected to stream globally for Netflix audiences.
The Remarried Empress (2026)
- Genre: Historical fantasy romance
- Director: Jo Soo-won
- Main cast: Shin Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Se Young
- Where to watch: Disney+
The Remarried Empress is a historical fantasy coming to Disney+ in 2026. Based on a popular webtoon, it follows Empress Navier’s fight for her dignity. After her husband betrays her, she bravely chooses to take control of her own destiny.
Shin Min-ah stars as the graceful Navier, who faces a shocking public divorce. Ju Ji-hoon plays her unfaithful husband, while Lee Jong-suk is her new love. Navier plans to remarry a charming prince to find the happiness she deserves. The new K-drama focuses on her journey through love triangles and court politics.
What is the most trending K-drama right now in 2025?
Fans of Korean entertainment have a packed schedule to look forward to, with several major hits returning or debuting throughout 2025. Some of the trending K-dramas in 2025 include Squid Game Season 3, Resident Playbook, and When Life Gives You Tangerines.
What is the upcoming webtoon-based K-drama in 2026?
In 2026, webtoon adaptations are expected to lead the charge, offering a wide variety of stories for K-drama fans. Disney+ will premiere the dark mystery Portraits of Delusion and The Remarried Empress in 2026.
Streaming platforms and major networks are rolling out some of the most ambitious, star-studded projects across genres like fantasy, romances, political thrillers, and webtoon adaptations. Korean television fans can check out new and returning shows, including Perfect Crown, Merry Berry Love, and Made In Korea Season 2.
