Doris made a bold entrance into the BBNaija house, quickly standing out with her fearless attitude and readiness to confront disrespect

Speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on stage, she stated that she would slap any housemate who comes for her

Her statements have sparked reactions online, with many netizens already backing her bold personality

The new season of Big Brother Naija has officially begun, and one of the most talked-about housemates is Doris Okorie, whose bold personality stood out from the moment she stepped on stage.

Her fiery entrance set the tone for what promises to be a season full of energy, drama, and unexpected moments.

During her on-stage chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu before entering the house, Doris made it clear she is not one to be disrespected.

She confidently stated that she is ready to stand her ground against anyone who tries to come at her the wrong way.

With a strong and assertive presence, she emphasised that she can stand up for herself against any rude or belligerent behaviour from her colleague(s).

In her introductory video, she described her hands as strong, adding that she can also cut grass.

Despite her tough personality, Doris, who prides herself as a fashion designer, also revealed a vibrant and artistic side. She proudly shared that she painted the corset she wore for the launch show and designed most of her outfits herself.

Doris's creative streak hints at what fans can expect from her in the house: a unique blend of style, originality, and flair.

She also described herself as a goofy and playful person.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Doris' statement:

As expected, a lot of netizens are already talking about Doris due to her bold assertion. Undoubtedly, her fearless aura is amassing strong support for her already.

Legit.ng spotted some comments:

@daniyke_DIO wrote:

She will be the first to be evicted

@TheFlameChef commented:

This one dey masquerade of aniedo series 😂😂

@Karikasure1 averred:

Doris...Winner European Union Gender based Violence . Same Doris... Promise to slap anyone who comes for her. I don't understand o.

@Cash_callin said:

She fit slap herself back home 🤣🤣

@ama_doris21 noted:

Doris you never start you don dey activate disqualification…slap make you reach house 😂

@fhayvourr said:

Short people and Wahala….Doris joor nau 🤣🤣🤣 You go slap person ke

@WallaceNtenTain wrote:

This Doris will be a problem child. She better not slap anyone else, disqualification straight 🤣

@romina_moore noted:

Doris, if you slap anyone, you go leave the house

@Isiokpobabe said:

Doris, better keep to your words ou ! Slap anyone that comes for you. No disqualification this season 😌

