Kellyrae, winner of the No Loose Guard edition of the Big brother Naija reality show and his wife, visited Delta state recently

The video of how they were received at the airport surfaced online and warmed the hearts of fans

In the clip, they were given royal welcome at the airport as drummers, dancers, women went to meet them

Winner of the 2024 edition of Big Brother Naija reality show, Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia visited their home state, Delta recently, and they got massive love from fans at the airport.

In a video shared on his Insta story by the reality show winner, they were at the Delta state airport when dancers, women, and other fans cane to showered them with love.

In the clip, they were gifted a box of money, money bouquet, flowers, and other items by the people who came to see them.

Women dance for Kellyrae and wife

In the recording, some traditional dancers were dancing with the couple as hey both showed some lovely moves,

A woman came to tie a wrapper for Kassia as she continued to dance with the group. The gifts brought for the couple were handed over to Kassia, who flaunted them for all to see.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the couple got another set of gifts from a fan. Video of the massive items being given was sighted online.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Kellyrae and Kassia at the airport. Here are some of the comments below:

@kru_girl__bieh:

"Our winner ."

@faizehi:

"The gold wrapper for me."

@linda.ogbebor:

"I dey wait una for sapele on d 30th."

@pharmlizzy19:

“Monitor that box of money oo."

@ogefresh:

“So sweet to se."

@adunlik:

"My small pepper."

Kellyrae says he prefers to win

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reason for saying such.

