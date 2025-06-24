BBNaija No Loose Guard star, DJ Flo, has opened up about the state of her relationship with Rhuthee, her friend of 10 years

During the reunion show, DJ Flo shared key information about the friendship between her and Rhuthee after going on the show as a team

DJ Flo’s disclosure about Rhuthee drew the attention of Nigerians on social media after the video went viral

BBNaija No Loose Guard star DJ Flo has opened up about ending her friendship of many years with her co-star, Rhuthee.

Recall that DJ Flo and Rhuthee went into the BBNaija house as a pair after being friends for about 10 years. However, rather than strengthen their ties, the reality show started the beginning of the end of their decade-long friendship.

BBNaija fans react as DJ Flo ends friendship with Rhuthee. Photos: @the.djflo, @rhuthee_official

Source: Instagram

During the BBNaija No Loose Guard reunion show which started airing on June 23, 2025, the show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, asked DJ Flo about the end of her friendship with Rhuthee and what led to it.

According to DJ Flo, what finalised her decision to end the friendship was when she saw an interview Rhuthee did where she spoke about her. The disk jockey explained that she realised she can be friends with someone for many years and care for them deeply but still know that their time together is over.

In her words:

“I try not to have regrets but I just truly believe that as much as I cherish what we had for 10 years. I also have the belief that at the end of the day, we go through life with people, not completely do life with these people but I think what really did it for me was the interview she had. When I saw that she did an interview speaking on me, I needed a reason, I needed to understand where she was coming from and that interview just really did it for me and made me realise that I might have love for this person but I feel like we’ve gotten to a point in life where we should just go our separate ways and that this person is just not good for my energy anymore, and that’s perfectly fine.”

See the video below:

Reactions as DJ Flo ends friendship with Rhuthee

The video of DJ Flo speaking about her broken friendship with Rhuthee during the BBNaija Reunion show was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some fans expressed their support for DJ Flo’s decision:

Queen_marimarr said:

“Dj flo is so smart😍.”

Adedoyin_aduke_ said:

“God forbid me to inherit my friend’s beef or fight😒mo sorry gan.”

Cordeliaowen17 said:

“Like this make all friendship go , make them see road.”

Iyawo_alhaji____ wrote:

“Flo is so unproblematic ❤️I love herrrr.”

Kudzykim said:

“That Flo just wanted to trend by force rubb!sh.”

Shycherrypop said:

“That's so smart👏.”

Jessyiheoma said:

“No wonder i noticed that whenever ruthee have a fight with wannixhandi flo go just dey one place dey look😂😂😂 wahala.”

Just_ollyy said:

“E sure me say na Flo dey tolerate everything these years just to keep their friendships moving. Everyone should understand their partner so Rhuttee should have known the kind of person flo is before going into the fight. She shouldn't expect her to fight on her behalf. You know what your partner can do. So don't expect much.”

Gigihabeeb3 said:

“I'm so pissed these girls allowed 10years of solid sisterhood and friendship go,blaming themselves over a show they were never going to win or stand as top5 is diabolic. They just lack understanding,Ruth acting all entitled is normal with friends since they came together but she too needs to understand in a larger context things mustn't always go her own way knowing Djflo is a calm factor and never confrontational nor vocal as her,i watched flora always supporting her when she had issues with people but she was way diplomatic and smart so they don't get easily targeted during nominations,is a game remember and every partner can't be mad. I'm so pained this girls allowed multichoice to break them over frivolities and side talks,u both better call it a truce.”

Fans react as BBNaija's DJ Flo and Rhuthee end friendship. Photos: @Bigbronaija, @rhuthee_official

Source: Instagram

Chinwe exposes Zion on BBNaija reunion

Meanwhile in other news, Legit.ng reported that in a video making the rounds, ex-BBNaija No Loose Guard stars, Chinwe Elibe and Zion Ogiefa were seen having a heated argument over their failed relationship.

In the clip, Chinwe claimed that Zion took money from her and ghosted her after three days. However, he continued to demand money from her, which she kept giving him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng