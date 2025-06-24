BBNaija star Zion drops bombshell accusations against ex Chinwe after explosive reunion episode

He claims she disrespected his family and had same-gender affairs while shaming him for being broke

Zion also accuses Chinwe’s team of owing him N1M, says he’s done with the ‘twisted narratives’

The BBNaija No Loose Guard reunion drama has taken a shocking turn as housemate Zion Ogeifa finally broke his silence, dragging his ex-girlfriend and co-star Chinwe Okafor in a fiery Instagram statement that has set the internet on fire.

Chinwe, during the reunion episode, had accused Zion of using her for financial support and ghosting her after collecting money from her.

But Zion has now clapped back hard, accusing his BBNaija co-star of disrespect, betrayal, and hiding shocking secrets about her personal life.

Zion accuses Chinwe of disrespect, betrayal, and hiding shocking secrets.

In his lengthy statement posted to social media, he wrote:

“You disrespected me and my people repeatedly while having sodomic relationships with women behind my back.”

The shocking revelation has divided fans, with many stunned at the level of dirt both parties are throwing.

“You broke-shamed me" - Zion

Zion started his statement by addressing Chinwe’s claims about financially supporting him, saying he had been open with her from the beginning about trying to build his fashion and lifestyle brands, @relics_one and @boyshostelint.

He added:

“You broke shame me at every opportunity… Let’s be clear, you make money through means I could never and would never pursue, yet I never judged you once.”

He added that while she did support him at times, he also returned the favor in their relationship.

According to him, things fell apart when Chinwe allegedly started disrespecting him and engaging in romantic relationships with women, which he claims she kept secret from him.

N1M club bill, unpaid debt, and shattered trust

Zion further revealed that on his birthday, he racked up a club bill of over N1 million and only asked Chinwe for N270K to support the celebration—something he now regrets.

“I now regret expecting support from someone who clearly didn’t have my back.”

He also alleged that Chinwe’s team owes his management N1 million, a debt he says he willingly forgave out of care for her at the time.

“Your team still owes mine N1Million, which I told them to drop, out of care for you.”

See the statement here:

Fans react to Zion’s explosive claims

Social media users have had mixed reactions to Zion’s statement. While some believe he’s simply defending himself against a one-sided narrative, others think he may have revealed too much in an attempt to clear his name.

@iam_Dreyy wrote:

"Zion no even hold back! From club bills to same-gender drama, this tea too hot abeg"

@QueenStacy_01 stated:

"Both of them should rest! One accused, the other over-explained. We just want peace and sense"

@official_Emmyy wrote:

"So she was doing all that behind his back and still had the guts to drag him on national TV? Mad!"

@Soft_boy_Zee shared:

"Why men always wait till things spoil before they start talking? You for say this one since na."

@AdaRealTalk stated:

"This breakup don turn to full Netflix series. Make una drop season 2 already abeg!"

Zion also accuses Chinwe's team of owing him N1M.

