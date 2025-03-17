Videos from the 2025 Silverbird Man of the Year Awards have emerged on social media

While Peller won the influence of the year award, the likes of Don Jazzy, Toyin Abraham, Richard Mofe Damijo also bagged awards

A clip showing Peller's display when he met Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event has also stirred reactions

The annual Silverbird Man of The Year Awards returned on Sunday, March 16, with prominent figures from the Nigerian entertainment industry to the political scene turning up at the Eko Hotel and Suites to celebrate some of the best among them.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Marvin boss Don Jazzy, TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis, actress Toyin Abraham, and actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD, among others, were spotted at the event.

Ekiti state governor Abiodun Oyebanji, won the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year award, while Sanwo-Olu and Enugu state governor Peter Mbah will receive the Governors of the Year award.

In the entertainment industry, popular producer and Marvin boss Don Jazzy received the extraordinary achievement award.

Actor Richard Mofe Damijo bagged lifetime achievement award while Toyin Abraham and Chidi Mokeme won the trailblazer awards.

TikTok star Peller wins influencer of the year

A video showed the moment TikTok star Peller was handed an award for influencer of the year as he struggled to address the audience.

Jarvis, who joined him on stage also spoke on his behalf.

A clip also captured the funny exchange between Peller and Sanwo as the TikTok star prostrated to greet the governor.

Expressing how happy he was to have bagged an award, Peller said:

"I am speechless thank you all for making me win this award @silverbirdmoty Influencer of the year. u all make it happen am so grateful God bless u all I Love u guys even though I no get content una still make me win award, thanks to my wife for always supporting me Love her my management thanks for always standing behind me. thanks to everyone i’m so happy."

Watch video as Peller wins influencer of the year:

Watch video of Don Jazzy kneeling before Sanwo-Olu at awards night:

Below is a video of Toyin Abraham at award night:

Reactions as Peller wins influencer of the year

The TikTok star's award has sparked reactions on X, with netizens asking what Peller had influenced to win it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Ayanleke16 said:

"What did he influence! Funny enough how all these stupid award organizers sideline DJ Chicken!"

AlaafinBDSM wrote:

"I like Peller and I don’t have any issues with him.. However, if he is the person influencing Nigeria and Nigerian youth on social media then we are in serious trouble as a country."

oladiamond99 said:

"What are they influencing you people just like organizing nonsense award."

okey61718831 reacted:

"So what exactly is this guy teaching the younger once ?what exactly to learn from this guy?"

iggurst17975 said:

"He has so much influence, just mentioned run town, run town started trending."

jqwaicle15841:

"Them leave person like vdm wey Dey do the real influencing come Dey give peller…person wey be say na match e Dey play for TikTok…how does that relate to influencing….i tire for this country…not taking away anything for what he has done for himself but he’s not an influencer."

Why Peller apologised to Runtown

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller reacted to the backlash he faced over his utterance about Runtown.

According to him, he was young to know when Runtown was a big star in the music industry.

The streamer also lamented that people were so angry with him and were sharing the video all over social media.

