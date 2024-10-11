Nigerian music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is one of the most hardworking music icons in the country, and he never fails to show it off

A recent Instagram story post by the Timeless crooner saw him spell out his crazily busy schedule

According to him, he has to be in several countries all within a stipulated but limited time frame for work and family

Davido made his fans proud once again after showcasing how tirelessly he works to make ends meet even though he does not have to.

The singer, recently caught up in an online squabble with his rival, Wizkid, took to social media to show off his tight schedule.

Davido says he has to be in 3 countries in 48 hours. Credit: @davido

Davido spells out his schedule

According to the post, Davido must be in about three countries, all in 48 hours. He stated in the post that he would go from Nigeria to Paris and back to Atlanta for his twins' birthday.

He said all these while attaching a photo from his private jet, which shows him as the Omo Baba Olowo he is.

In his words:

"Abuja TN for @theapilifestyle 2moro for @weelevateafrica ..then Lagos for @druski then Paris for a private gig then back to Atlanta for the twins party all in 48 hours! let's have it!"

See post below:

Reactions to Davido's schedule

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans below:

@k.i.n.g.n.i.c.k.y.d.m.w:

"If wiz try this lifestyle he will be broke Aje."

@wearmufty:

"At least Forbes don make all man rest. Una bin dey compete with who una for Dey learn from."

@jameswest8757:

"Money wey wizkid collect from Grammy na wetin 001 take dy ball on a daily."

@ola_federal100:

"@wizkidayo you no fit relate at all!! Jealous and envy wan kee you."

@biskit_19:

"Their popsy godfather 001."

@splendid.lucky.5:

"The lifestyle day wanna live!!"

@ikeizunna30bg:

"Wizkid get mouth, Davido get doings."

Davido Shows Off Where He Sleeps

Meanwhile, Nigerian music star Davido took his friends on a quick tour around his newly acquired private jet.

In a video that has since gone viral, the Afrobeats star shows off different corners of his lavish aircraft.

Many people online were attracted to the area he showed off as where he sleeps with his wife, Chioma.

