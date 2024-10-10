A man has advised Kellyrae to become a pastor during a live session a few days after winning the No Loose Guard edition

In the clip, Kassia was siting on her husband's leg as they had the conversation with the man about the reality show

After hearing what the man said, Kassia' facial expression immediately changed, and she had to ask the man again what he had said

Reality show star, Kassia Sule, made her fans roll in laughter after listening to the advice a man give her husband after he won BBNaija reality show.

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae was celebrated and was given his prize money after emerging as winner in the No Loose Guard edition of the show.

During an Instagram Live session, a man told Kellyrae to become a pastor with the way he was able to put him himself together during the recently concluded show.

Reacting to the advice, Kassia changed her facial expression. She screamed 'Ehn, no oo” and looked at the man dishing out the advice in a strange way.

Kassia and Kellyrae pepper fans

In the recording, Kassia and her husband were siting in a loved position and communicating with the man.

kassia sat on Kellyrae's leg and, at a point, he held unto her while speaking.

Recall that the couple kept their union a top secret while they were on the reality show. However, Kellyrae gave his wife permission to flirt on the show but gave her some boundaries.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed Kassia's response to the man. Here are some of the comments below:

@user53062532182577:

"Abeg make Kellyrae go into gospel music he has grace."

@LUSH:

"Our husband what happened to our wife hair, the hair is no longer the way it is on Sunday."

@Oluwanifemi:

"The money is sitting on the money leg."

@Its_Splendid_Fashion:

"Their public display of affection is so massive….why are they oppressing us after voting for them."

@damies_accessories:

"Kelly say Kassia beat flower girl for wedding day."

@ritazita40:

"So Kassia we vote u and u Dey oppress us Y?"

@peaceofmind:

"Kassia no sabi pretend at all she say Ehn, my people."

@KĦŲİÑ:

"This two made me to hate meat pie for life."

@OFFICIALOMAELIXIR:

“No be spirit strong, he has self-control as any human should."

Kassia says she likes drama

Legit.ng had reported that a TikToker known as Exclusively Gifty had reacted to the interview Kassia granted after she was evicted from the reality show.

In the recording, the former housemate had stated that she loves drama, she added that even if she was not part of it, she still enjoys it.

In her reaction, Gift slammed Kassia for just bragging and not showing action when she was on the reality show.

