The BBNaija grand finale is almost here, and like many viewers, some former housemates are already rooting for their favourite

Former housemates Liquorose, Chizzy, and Deeone are among those who have named who they want to emerge winner of the season 9

Several netizens flooded Liquorose's comment section to share their opinions about the housemate she's rooting for

Popular Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 9, No Loose Guard season, is in its final week, and fans and viewers, including former housemates, can't wait to see who will emerge as the winner.

Recall that eight finalists, including Anita, Kellyrae, Nelly, Onyeka, Ozee, Sooj, Victoria, and Wanni, were left in the house following the eviction of Kassia, Topher, and Ocee.

BBNaija’s Liquorose is rooting for Wanni. Credit: bigbronaija

Ahead of the grand finale, supporters of each housemate have devised different ways to promote their favourites. Legit.ng recalls reporting that evicted housemate Kassia's father and siblings, in a video, drummed support for her husband Kellyrae.

As fans canvass for votes, Legit.ng captured some posts from former housemates as they shared the housemates they were rooting for.

BBNaija season 6's first runner-up, Liquorose, supported Wanni in a tweet via her official X handle.

"W a n n i take."

BBNaija season 7 housemate revealed he is rooting for Kellyrae.

"The battle line has been drawn Kellyrae for 100m."

BBNaija season 3 is rooting for Victoria as he urges his fans to vote for her.

Reactions as Liquorose supports Wanni

just_me_YES_ME:

"U good sign that she will be the first runner up! The money is KellyFied!!!!"

GodFatherLino:

"Real recognizes real, 2nd runner up, recognizes 2nd runner up👍 #BBNaija."

Shalli_love:

"Wanni wa star ⭐️ I love you so much😘😘 and am proud of ur growth Babeyyyyy."

stellaamarach14:

"Yesssssssss my fav just support my baby Wanni Thanks liquor, we will watch more couple Chronicles."

Nina blasts Kellyrae, Kassia

In other news, Nina Ivy reacted to the statement by the management of housemates Kellyrae and Kassia Sule.

Nina said it was silly to think that Kellyrae would share the money with Kassia.

She added that their management sounded like a hater of success. Consequently, she advised her fans to vote for Kassia.

