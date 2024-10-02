BBN Kassia Appreciates Fans For Voting Her Out, Says Kellyrae Deserves Win: "Our Winner's Wife"
- Recently evicted BBNaija housemate Kassia Sule extended her heartfelt appreciation to her fans for helping her exit the show
- Recall that the Doublekay management had initially mobilized fans to exert their energy on voting for Kellyrae only
- In the viral video, Kassia thanked that for making such a decision on her behalf, emphasizing that her husband deserved to win the show
Kassia is utterly grateful to her fans for making Kellyrae's life easier by voting her out of the Big Brother Naija season 9 show.
The Big Brother Naija housemate was one of the three evicted from the show after receiving the lowest number of votes in the voting round, leaving her husband in the house.
Recall that their management had earlier spoken to fans to focus their energy and votes on campaigning for Kellyrae to win the show, as the married couple already agreed.
"Kellyrae promised me a trip to Brazil" - Kassia
Upon leaving the show, Kassia thanked her fans in a lengthy video for allowing her to leave while increasing her husband's chances of winning. She also asked them to vote for him with full force as he had already promised her a trip to Brazil.
Watch clip here:
Netizens react to Kassia's plea
Legit.ng compiled reactions below:
@adexbonnie:
"This our winner’s wife is fine oh, see beauty."
@endyukp:
"We are on it. He has already won that money."
@sparkle___benny:
"My mother and her friends have been hustling iucs since morning and we have been using them to vote."
@205flawless :
"No investment nah Brazil 🇧🇷 trip won make person vote you better change that talk."
@obas_abby:
"Hmmmmmm. Fine woman. Talk well na. Which one be money to go Brazil again."
@peterinem:
"Done with my 7000 vote already for Kelly."
@bieber_swity:
"Our wifey, no worry."
@anitaotabor:
"Kassiaaaaaaaaaaa i love you baby.. I haven't watched since Sunday but I am rooting for kelly to win."
@kute_khaleen:
"You dey whyne? You no go love kassia keh? Fine geh..... In Kelly's voice."
Rhuthee apologises to Ocee after messy fight
Meanwhile, Rhuthee, the evicted BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate, finally tendered a public apology for her conduct on the show.
However, Rhuthee only apologised to Ocee Mbadiwe after the messy fight that also involved Wanni and Onyeka.
Rhuthee’s public apology and explanation for her behaviour raised mixed reactions from fans of the reality show.
