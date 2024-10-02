BBNaija Wanni: Liberian Fans Campaign for TV Star, Print Banners and Customised Tops, Video Trends
- Big Brother Naija star Wanni had netizens in awe over the amount of support she is getting outside the country
- A viral video on the internet captured how Wanni's Liberian fans are going all out in increasing her chances of winning
- The footage captured piles of sim cars for voting and customised tops celebrating her anticipatory victory
Big Brother Naija star Wanni Danbaki is receiving overwhelming love and support from her international fanbase.
A viral video on TikTok showcased her dedicated fans, highlighting the lengths they are willing to go for her success.
The clip revealed an extensive collection of SIM cards, which are being used to boost Wanni's votes in the ongoing "No Loose Guard" show, increasing her chances of winning.
Additionally, the video featured images of custom-made shirts designed to cheer her on.
The caption of the video read:
“Liberia for Wanni 🇱🇷🇱🇷.”
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that Wanni looked distraught as she shared how her co-housemate Ben behaved towards her sister, Handi, while she was sleeping.
She narrated to Shaun that Ben had said she liked her but did not like Handi because of her attitude.
While Shaun tried to calm her down, she said she would be calm but she would not take it likely with Ben.
However, Handi Danbaki declared her willingness to engage in a court battle with colleague Ben following his threat of legal action.
Ben's threat originates from Handi and her twin sister, Wanni, accusing him of sexual assault on the television show.
In an interview with Classic 97.3 FM, Handi claimed that Ben apologised to her while on the show, prompting her to dismiss the matter initially.
Handi noted that she stood by what she had said earlier and was ready to take it to court.
Biggie dirties his garden to punish housemates
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Biggie punished the housemates on the reality show for an offence he didn't tell them about.
In the recording, he scattered and dirtied the garden and asked them to put everything back in order.
When the housemates saw what Big Brother had done, some smiled while others screamed.
