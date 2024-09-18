Victoria's mother and siblings have been sighted asking fans to vote for their daughter so that she will not be evicted

In the video, they said they want her to stay till the end of the show as they tried to convince her fans to vote

One of the housemate's brother listed her good qualities that should keep her on the reality show, as the other one thanked her fans

A video has shown how Victoria Onyenwere's family has been supporting her and keeping her on the reality show.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, her mother and siblings introduced themselves and asked fans to keep voting for her.

According to the mother of the housemate, who won Head of House once, she wants her daughter to remain on the show till the end. She also noted that fans should use all their gadgets to keep the votes coming.

Victoria's brothers speak

In the recording, two of the brothers of the housemate shared the reason fans should vote for their sister. One of them said that Victoria was smart, gorgeous, and competitive.

Victoria's second brother thanked her fans for keeping her in the house so far and further begged for more votes.

Recall that the reality show started in July with 28 housemates, some of them have however been evicted.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Victoria's family. Here are some of the comments below:

@pretti_johan:

"@emichinonye tell mumsy make she no sweat,,, we pin , we stand till the last day, Victoria for the money."

@magno___official123:

"Mummy thinks she loves Victoria more than us mummy we love your daughter."

@loretta_adjei_:

"Mama raised a calm girl,we can see it’s in the genes."

@thabita_xo:

“Awww Mommy we love your her so much, all the way from South Africa!! How do we vote?"

@libraboo_09:

"We Dey vote and yes must show mummy, since morning na vote I Dey I just Dey enter ig we die here."

@makeupbynoya:

"Awww she looks like her mummy."

@e_domino12:

"Hi mom..your daughter Victoria is the most important thing now to me and most Tanzanians watching and following..I assure you she will win.. love from Tanzania Dar es salaam."

@johnsonoruremu:

"Mama no worries, no need to beg. She will stay till day 71. A friend of Doublekay is worth saving."

@aprils_fantasy_wedding:

"Kudos to you Mama. You raised your daughter well. She's beautiful, decently dressed , friendly, and so thoughtful."

@beeberh_m:

"Is Ezekiel single make I know how to pump more votes."

@akuapem_toffegh:

"Victoria looks like her mother."

Victoria dances at house party

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija Season 9 housemate, from the Shatoria pair, had begun to unravel to the joy of fans.

A video from the housemates' Saturday Night Party emerged online, and it showed the young lady dancing hard.

Victoria was spotted having so much fun twerking and shaking her backside that it got netizens talking.

