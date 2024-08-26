BBNaija Season 9 housemates, Victoria and Shaun, have emerged as the Heads of House for week 5

The Shatoria pair won the HOH game after successfully completing two rounds of tasks given to all the housemates

Shaun and Victoria decided on who to share their HOH privileges with, and netizens reacted to their choice

BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates Shaun and Victoria of Shatoria pair are now the Heads of House for week five.

After the Zinwe pair, Zion and Chinwe, got evicted during the live show on Sunday, August 25, the housemates entered into a new week with high hopes for which pair would take over from Nelita (Nelly and Anita) as Heads of House.

Recall that Team Nelita had held down the HOH position for two consecutive weeks, earning them immunity from eviction and other perks.

The housemates gathered in the arena to play the HOH game for a new week. As usual, the tasks were divided into two rounds. The first task involved inflating balloons and fitting them inside red cups.

The second challenge was for each pair to identify the names of other pairs on a crossword puzzle. Team Shatoria (Shaun and Victoria) emerged as the winners. Team Nelita, however, came in a close second in the puzzle game.

Shatoria choose housemates to enjoy their privileges

It is no news that BBNaija Heads of House get to enjoy immunity from eviction. However, they also get to stay in the fancy HOH lounge with any other housemates of their choosing.

Biggie asked Shatoria to announce to them who they chose to stay in the HOH lounge with them, and Shaun said he was picking Wanni X Handi. See the video below:

Netizens react to Shatoria’s HOH win

Team Shatoria’s HOH win, as well as their choice of Wanni X Handi to share their lounge with them, was met with reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

obehiidios_:

“Na really we are going to America 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this twins will not kill somebody with laugh 😂.”

natlizcommodity:

“Obviously they were going to pick wanni and Handi coz Vicky Kassia already knew the condo and Obviously if twins win they will pick them.”

Godwinajohannakaye:

“See him with I choose 😂.”

Mercycharls621:

“congratulations my babes Vicky and Shaun.. And thanks for picking my twins❤️🙌let them shoke😂.”

Nnamadimoluchim:

“They made the right choice.cos her frd is been there .love u my viky.”

Luxuuurryy:

“They did so well.. see as wanni and handi dey happy because e sure for dem 😂.”

Anita__chi:

“They chose Abi Shaun did lol.”

___omololasilver___:

“Congratulations to both of them💃. I don't like the fact that Shaun always seems to forget that they are a pair and need to communicate and come to a conclusion together. Acting as if he's the only one who won the HOH😏.”

Thatvikky:

“Shaun haba must you decide always Victoria worked so hard for this🙄.”

_ebubae__:

“They did not choose together. Shaun chose.”

omoteelive:

“Unfortunately it's a non voting week!”

akosuah_judith_:

“My Victoria should learn how to speak for herself and stand Shaun. What’s all this ?? Congratulations to her sha🥰.”

official_getsikarh:

“Congratulations to shatoria and also they made a good house guest choice 😍cos if it were to be the twins they would have chose them 💯.”

_oyiza:

“I’m so happy they won!!!😍 But omo Nelita’s are very very competitive oh😂. Them no wan leave the HOH for anybody.”

Mayree.b:

“I like Victoria, but why does shaun always call the shots?? Which one is “I choose, He didn’t even deliberate with her.”

