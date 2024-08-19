BBNaija Season 9 housemate, Victoria, from the Shatoria pair has begun to unravel to the joy of fans

Just recently, a video from the housemates' Saturday Night Party emerged online, and it showed the young lady dancing hard

Victoria was spotted having so much fun twerking and shaking her backside that it got netizens talking

BBNaija Season 9 No Loose Guard housemate, Victoria, was recently spotted dancing hard during their Saturday Night Party on the show.

Victoria, who is one-half of the Shatoria pair alongside Shaun, drew the concerns of many fans of the show after she was seen as noticeably distant from her partner and not engaging much with other housemates.

Some netizens started to guess that perhaps something had happened between her and Shaun before coming on the show or that they were actually strangers who were only paired up by an agent because of the show.

In a new development, a video from the recently held Saturday Night Party in the BBNaija house emerged online. It showed Victoria coming out of her shell and having great fun on the dance floor.

In the viral clip, Victoria, who was wearing the branded Ashluxe outfits that were given to them, was seen holding onto a wall as she twerked and whined her backside.

At one point in the video, a male housemate tried to grab the 25-year-old lady’s waist, but she pushed him aside and continued to dance energetically.

See the clip below:

The video of Victoria dancing hard at the BBNaija Saturday Night Party caught many fans of the show by surprise. A number of them expressed disbelief that she was the one in the video while others praised her for finally coming out of her shell.

Read some of their comments below:

Moyosoreoluwafemi_:

“She's very decent, she's not faking anything.😍”

janemira317:

“Shake that thing baby 😂.”

Funmyscoquee:

“She even moved the guy to one side😂 e dey shake Joo Vicky.”

Haryo_couture:

“My gurl 🔥.”

its_kellosha:

“Demure dancing my vee😍.”

Yettyy2k9:

“Oh Victoria Victoria Victoria at last 😀.”

Nnekaopara3:

“This can't be Victoria 😂😂.”

Kandyznomad:

“That's my queen right there😮.”

nneomaben2021:

“E shake it baby.”

queen_pearlie7:

“She can dance.”

_kiaafa:

“She has two personalities 😮.”

Princessharrietlepenedee:

“Go girl. We love it.”

chinyere9399:

“Am beginning to fall in love with vicky😍.”

How Victoria once had oyinbo sugar daddy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Victoria recently opened up about herself to some of her fellow housemates.

Housemate Zion asked Victoria if she had ever been with a white guy and how the relationship was. She responded by narrating how she once dated a white man who was way older than her.

Victoria maintained she did not have the best time in the relationship, as she was only with the man for the benefits.

