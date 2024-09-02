Big Brother Naija has introduced new twists into the game as he dissolved the existing eight pairs

On Saturday night, Biggie's Ninjas went into the house with a TV that had a 24-hour countdown clock on the screen

After the clock counted down, Big Brother unveiled his new twists as he scattered the remaining 8 pairs in the Big Brother Naija house

The Big Brother Naija house just became more dramatic as Biggie introduced a twist - he dissolved the existing pairs.

What this means is that the remaining eight pairs in the house have been separated into 16 individual housemates, who will now play the game solo as they compete for the grand prize of N100 million.

Biggie dissolves all pairs. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The show currently houses sixteen housemates: Ozee, Ocee, Wanni, Handi, Ben, Topher, Sooj, Tjay, Anita, Nelly, Victoria, Shaun, Kellyrae, Kassia, Chizoba and Onyeka.

This news was announced after the eviction show saw the exit of the RADICALS pair. The news came as a shock to housemates, and fan bases are also already feeling the heat.

The reality TV show which is now going into its sixth week will run for 10 weeks, concluding with the finale on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

See the post below:

How Nigerians reacted to BBNaija twist

Nigerians and lovers of the BBN show had much to say about Biggie's new twist. Read some comments below:

@_oyiza:

"Omo fanbase don scatter!!!!!!😂. This thing will only favour Victoria, because she and Shaun don’t share the same fanbase."

@thematthewjennifer:

"The money is still married."

@iam_bb_0:

"Shaun!! You’re gonna learn the hard way."

@_ross__lyn__:

"Let’s vote for Kellyrae. It’s been a while a guy has won the show."

@dah_gurl_kizel:

"Shaun can go in peace make Victoria rest abeg."

@luckiya07:

"I see Victoria winning she's the only one who stood alone from the beginning ...Victoria Wanni and Onyeka best of luck my queens."

@cynthiashalomsblog:

"Omo the money is confused now o but the money can still be wife abi?"

Kellyrae vows to ‘bend’ Kassia after show

BBNaija Season 9 housemate Kellyrae has made promises to his wife and partner on the show, Kassia.

In a video making the rounds, the couple was spotted having a private conversation, with Kellyrae promising to ‘bend’ Kassia when they leave the house.

Kassia and Kellyrae’s conversation quickly spread on social media and drew a series of interesting comments from fans.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng