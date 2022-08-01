Former Big Brother Naija housemate and television personality, Kiddwaya has met with veteran American rapper Rick Ross

The reality star updated his fans and followers as he shared the video of himself in a chit-chat with the rapper on his Twitter and Instagram pages

Kiddwaya's fans and followers have hailed him for "chilling with the big boys" and making them proud while they wished him more wins

Former housemate in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house, Terseer Kiddwaya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has recently met with veteran American rapper Rick Ross.

Proud Kiddwaya took to his Twitter and Instagram pages to update his fans and followers on the latest development as he said he had a family movement with the American rapper.

Ex-BBNaija Housemate Kiddwaya meets Rick Ross. Credit: @kiddwaya @richforever

Source: Instagram

He wrote: "Family movements with big hommie @RickRoss #kiddwco"

Check out the video below:

The 28-year-old entrepreneur was one of the most talked-about housemates in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season.

His relationship with fellow housemate Erica Nlewedim was one of the show's major highlights that season.

He has also been linked with a relationship with popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and billionaire's daughter, DJ Cuppy.

Kiddwaya's fans hail him

official_raraavis:

"My boy rolling with the big boys, I’m always expecting something huge from you, thank you for not disappointing me ❤️"

arinzechristiano:

"Making us proud bro kip it up, much love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nyongbelinda:

"Osheey, who does it better than kidd flipping Waya "

thebrand_kiddwaya:

"Nice one, Kidd! We see your moves. #Kiddwco"

trikytee:

"Boss moves!!! "

p.4pio:

"Global King making us proud. Your connection is our connection. We love you mad ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

rinsyl96:

"When we say Kidd has moved ahead! He is in a league of his own this is a pictorial representation! If u know then u sabi better thing!"

Jirkorstella:

"Keep making us proud and your haters cry."

Source: Legit.ng