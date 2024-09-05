Former siblings pair Onyeka and Chizoba had an altercation in the BBNaija house earlier over their weekly wager

Onyeka, who is the current Head of House, picked her sister to be her assistant and share the HOH lounge with her

However, Onyeka was seen lambasting her sister for not showing enough support with the wager task ahead

Mixed reactions have trailed footage of Big Brother Naija housemates Onyeka and Chizoba arguing.

Head of House Onyeka and Chizoba came on the show as a sibling pair but have been separated since Biggie split all the remaining pairs.

Chizoba and Onyeka argue over wager. @itsonyekachigbo, @zobachigbo

The siblings are constantly at loggerheads, but it seems to be worse this time. The video recording, sighted by Legit.ng, saw the sibling arguing. According to Onyeka, her sister does not support her enough.

She stated clearly that if she had picked someone else to be her assistant, they would have shown more support, especially if it was Ozee.

In Onyeka's words:

"I am tired of you not supporting me… why did I pick you to be in the HOH lounge with me if you can’t help me? You’re just here to chill while I go through the stress alone. If I picked Ozee, he would have supported me with the task. Even Ben was helping me but you."

While Chizoba tried to explain her side, Onyeka did not seem to have listening ears.

Peeps react to Onyeka and Chizoba's argument

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@i_am_tdiamond:

"Why treating ur elder sister like a trash, so wrong."

@bestdeal_appliances:

"That’s your elder sister for Christ sake Onyeka."

@blessed.comfort2:

"Very wrong ..they both obviously don't like each other...it happens in some family."

@nneomaben2021:

"Transfered aggression, you didn't even pick her from ur heart, u did just to fulfill all righteousness. Onyeka let Ozee breath."

@dkenethworldlimited:

"Haters. Can’t you all see Chizoba was wrong, even ozee cautioned her about that too."

@nice_onlinestores:

"Werey She dey vex say she no pick Ozee."

@gymteam2017:

"Nope she refused to help out with the wager. Does everything about Oyenka has to do with Ozee?"

Biggie strikes deal with Ben

Fans of the Big Brother Naija show were surprised to see how much trust Biggie had in Ben after he stuck a deal with him.

Ben was called into the diary room, and while chatting, Biggie told him that some of the housemates had been hoarding eggs.

Following their conversation, Big Brother told Ben what was expected of him and what awaited him if he successfully carried out the mission.

