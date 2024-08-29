Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives has called for the arrest of a Canada-based Nigerian woman, Amaka Patience Sunnberger, and her accomplices for calling for the poisoning of Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent.

Biodun Omoleye, a member of the national assembly representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II and the chairman of the Nigerian-Canada parliamentary friendship group, shared the update on his official X handle on Thursday morning, August 29.

The house of representatives committee on diaspora matters has asked the Canadian government to prosecute Amaka Patience Sunnberger for “hate speech”. Photo credit: @HouseNGR

According to Omoleye:

"As Honourable members, we are committed to the safety and well-being of our citizens home and away."

Read the lawmakers' resolution below as jointly signed by Omoleye and Honourable Tochukwu Okere:

Legit.ng recalls that in a TikTok live video, a user, Anyi_Anambra7, said:

“Record me, it’s time to start poisoning the meals of the Yorubas and Benin people. Poison their food and drinks at work so they can begin to die one by one."

Following the disturbing call, Nigerians took to social media to express outrage over the ethnic poison threats.

Subsequently, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the director-general (DG) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), weighed in and revealed the woman's identity.

