Wanni and Handi had a lengthy conversation with Big Brother on the circumstances surrounding their beef with Doublekay

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Wanni has been rude to him about four different times in the house

According to Handi, Rhuthee's notion of Wanni was projected on Kellyrae, and that is why he thinks of her in that light

Wanni X Handi has been a recurring name on the lips of all the housemates as they constantly delve into drama.

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Kellyrae bore his heart out to Big Brother in his last diary session with his wife.

They seemed to be experiencing friction from one of the twin pairs, Wanni X Handi. They also assumed that Wanni X Handi was beginning to project their "disgust" for Rhuthee.

Handi says Rhutee is the reason Kellyrae think Wanni is rude. Credit: @iamkellyrae, @wanni_twinny, @rhutee23

Source: Instagram

However, while Wanni X Handi was speaking with Big Brother, they blamed evicted housemate Rhuthee for Kellyrae's perception of them. As Wanni stated, their altercation with Rhuthee caused her to spill so much about them, and being close to Doublekay, that it robbed her off.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video here:

Recall that a night before Rhuthee's aviation, she had a heated fight with the twins, which still goes down as the biggest of the season.

Fans react to Wanni X Handi's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nkangel42:

"My problem is that DoubleKay has never nominated them or even think of them. This one's feeling like they've won the show already."

@petezslims_:

"You guys were rude to buggie’s ninja, he called you guys out. Pls take several seats, Double Kay didn’t even nominate you guys."

@that__girlhulia:

"My annoyance with this girls is when ever ebuka tells them som1 speaks on them they run mad like they don’t speak on others."

@agnesnyundu:

"So double Kay was right when they said the twins think they don't like the becoz they were friends with ruthie."

@dailythrift_stores:

"Lol … even biggie called out yall rudeness talk more of the hms."

Biggie warns Wanni and Handi

Big Brother has warned Handi and Wanni over their manner towards Ninja on the reality show, as seen in a viral video.

In the recording, Biggie called all the housemates and made the twins stand in front as he warned them sternly.

He said that the Ninja was an extension of Biggie's authority on the reality show, and he told the twins to apologise to them.

Source: Legit.ng