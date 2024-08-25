The weekly eviction show took place once on Sunday, August 25, 2024 as another pair of housemate was sent home

During the week, five pairs were up for eviction (Wanni and Handi), Team Chekas (Onyeka and Chizoba), Team Beta (Ben and TJay ) and others were up for eviction

Out of the five pairs put up for eviction, Zinwe was sent home as they had the lowest votes among all the pairs

Another pair of housemates has been sent packing from the Big Brother Naija show, which kicked off a few weeks ago.

Legit.ng had reported that five housemates were up for eviction in the show and after a round of voting, Team Wanni X Handi (Wanni and Handi), Team Chekas (Onyeka and Chizoba), Team Beta (Ben and TJay).

Tean Zinwe bows out of BBN. Photo credit @porch1

Source: Instagram

Others included Team Zinwe (Zion and Chinwe) and Team Doublekay (Kassia and Kellyrae) had the highest nominations and were put up for possible eviction.

Ebuka congratulates TJay

After Ebuka appeared to give an update about the eviction, he gave a highlight of what happened during the week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He congratulated team Beta (Ben and TJay). He gave a highlight of the wager and the people who won.

Team Zinwe evicted

Team Zinwe, who were the first pair that Ebuka spoke during the eviction night, and they were the pair to leave the reality show.

The two made up of Zion and Chinwe had the lowest votes as they said goodbye from the other housemates.

While Ebuka was speaking with them, they said fans should watch out for them as the world was the next for them.

When asked by Ebuka what to expect after her eviction, the former housemate, who panicked over her period, said she does not know what to expect.

The reality star noted that she was planing to make use of the platform the reality show gave her.

Chinwe threatens to exit show

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija housemate had announced her decision about the reality show which is currently viewing.

The lady, who is a pair with Zion, was angry with the guy over his attitude toward her, and she had to state her mind.

In the video, she said Zion didn't ask her if she had eaten and taken her medication, despite the fact that he had eaten five times.

Source: Legit.ng