The changes in the BBNaija house have already taken effect with the housemates nominating others for eviction for the first time

Five pairs of housemates emerged for possible eviction including Team Doublekay, Wanni X Handi and more

Fans of the reality show took to social media to react to the nomination list, while others revealed who they would be voting for

Five pairs of housemates are facing possible eviction on the BBNaija No Loose Guard season as they nominated their colleagues for the first time this season.

Recall that after Team Florish and Team Streeze’s eviction, Big Brother announced that changes were going to be made to the game, including the end of the Custodian Challenge, and the Head of House now has immunity.

As the changes took effect, the housemates entered the diary room for the first time to nominate their colleagues for possible eviction.

Over the years, housemates have been known to nominate their colleagues for eviction, with the people who have the highest votes being on the chopping block for fans’ votes to save them.

Team Wanni X Handi, others face eviction

After a round of voting, Team Wanni X Handi (Wanni and Handi), Team Chekas (Onyeka and Chizoba), Team Beta (Ben and TJay), Team Zinwe (Zion and Chinwe) and Team Doublekay (Kassia and Kellyrae) had the highest nominations and were put up for possible eviction.

See how the housemates nominated below:

Total number of nominations

Zinwe: 6 nominations

Radicals: 0 nominations

Wanni X Handi: 2 nominations

Aces: 0 nominations

Doublekay: 4 nominations

Shatoria: 1 nomination

Chekas: 2 nominations

Beta: 4 nominations

Nelita: HOH immunity

Mbadiwe twins: 1 nomination

Fans react to eviction nomination list

The list of nominated housemates drew reactions from fans on social media. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Doris_egutu:

“Time to punish double Kay with votes 😍😍.”

sebo_dcc:

“My girls !!!W&H I got you !!😍.”

chim_ama_kaa:

“Beta bye,, vote harder for doublekay,,the money is married 😍.”

Honeyteefruities:

“My twins all the way😍.”

Lacoastshoes:

“Wanni and handi, I carry your matter for head 😍.”

Maureen_nandang:

“Wannixhandi fans ..let's get ready!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥😂😂... I knew this would happen.”

Pat_borngrt:

“The money is married 😍😍😍 team doublekay.”

Creed____01:

“Team DOUBLE KAY let's move 🔥.”

Therenegadelawyer:

“It’s another week for #ZINWE to shock you guys again. Stay tuned!!👏🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Mhiz_pearl_':

“You guys should vote beta so zinwe can come home, I’m tired of hearing baby with that cracked voice😂.”

glasskinwoman2:

“Nelita sabi this game!! Nominate ur competition.”

Mz_gracie_special:

“Na now game start.”

Chidinmaobiajulu:

“Chekas let's go.”

Nelita wins HOH once again

In other related BBNaija news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Team Nelita (Nelly and Anita) emerged as the Heads of House for week four.

Recall that in week three of the show, the two ladies made history by winning the HOH game and the Immunity Challenge.

Team Nelita seemed to be in luck during the Heads of House game. They played two rounds of games, with four pairs that performed best in the first round proceeding to the second round.

