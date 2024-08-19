BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, Nelly and Anita of Team Nelita, have emerged as the heads of house

The two ladies caused a stir online after they won the coveted position for the second time in a row

The Nelita pair also chose another pair of housemates to enjoy their HOH privileges, and fans reacted to the news

BBNaija Season 9 housemates, Nelly and Anita of Team Nelita, have emerged as Heads of House for the second time.

Recall that in week three of the show, the two ladies made history by winning the HOH game and the Immunity Challenge.

At the start of week 4, Big Brother announced that the game would be changed. This included the end of the Custodian Challenge, with the HOH game now carrying immunity.

Nelita win HOH again

Team Nelita seemed to be in luck during the Heads of House game. They played two rounds of games, with four pairs that performed best in the first round proceeding to the second round.

After the end of the second round, Team Nelita emerged victorious, and the housemates cheered for them.

Nelita choose pair to enjoy their privileges

In fashion, the Heads of House were asked to pick who they would like to share their HOH privileges with, and they chose Team Aces (Topher and Sooj).

See the video of their HOH win below:

Netizens react as Nelita wins HOH

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to Team Nelita’s second HOH win. Read them below:

queenraymond7:

“They are very competitive 👏.. So happy for them ❤️🔥🔥🔥.”

jumai_asiat:

“God give them another chance to redeem themselves from the aces😂.”

favour__douglas:

“Composure wan finish sooj 😂.”

D_bestivy:

“Sooj and composure 😂.”

Queenmhimi:

“Lowkey this duo are the winners ❤️.”

Cherry_amie:

“Super happy for them .. e sweet me.”

Modupeolahaastrup:

“No leave no transfer Nelita 🔥.”

Dzifa_amps:

“Chinwe couldn’t hide her pains🤣.”

_oyiza:

“Omo these girls are very very competitive!!!! They brought it back home😂.”

nanaaesher:

“A very lucky pair 👏👏.”

Vyvyanzz:

“We brag differently 👏👏👏👏 congratulations my babies NELITAAAAA 😍.”

Mally_chukwu____:

“Second heads of house in a row. Congrats to them.”

soyoufoundmimi:

"We don’t do Cho Cho Cho over here workings dey!!!🙌"

How Sooj professed love to Nelly

In other BBNaija news, Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the Big Brother Naija season 9 housemates, Samuel Chibuikem Osuji, best known as Sooj, has taken his shipping with Nelly in the house to another level.

Sooj elevated his intimacy with Nelly by gifting her his grandmother's age-old neckpiece.

The No Loose Guard star revealed that the ornament was passed down from his great-grandmother to his grandmother before he was lucky to have it.

