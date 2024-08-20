Recently evicted housemate Toby Forge has found himself in a web of shock after he found out that his love interest, Kassia, is married

Recall that the Doublekay duo went into the house disguising themselves as singles to enable them to explore their full potential on the show

Kassia smote Toby Forge, who constantly professed love to her, but unfortunately, he got to find out her real status following his eviction

It is not certain if Toby Forge, one of the recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemates, will soon get over the shock of finding out about Kassia's true marital status.

Recall Toby Forge and his partner, Mayor Frosh, were the third pair to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Toby Forge said he suspected that Kassia was married. Credit: @Kassia_kx, @tobyforge

Source: Instagram

During Toby's time in the house, he expended his energy on going after Kassia, who was not totally giving him the green light.

He constantly told her his intentions about her but also had his suspicions about the possibility of her being married to her partner, Kelly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On leaving the house, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, interviewed the evicted duo, and that was where he dropped the bomb on Toby.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Streeze's interview

Legit.ng compiled some below:

@shades_of_susu:

"Toby is hurt just using laughter to cover it."

@lynnetterubymitchell2022:

"Ebuka just loves revealing this big secret .. just look at him waiting for their reaction."

@ny_buaso:

"The show is just about Double Kay, period!!!!"

@rosephunge:

"Our crush. Help us campaign for Double Kay. Our former side guy."

@johngly:

"This guy is saving his tears for when he goes back to his room, see heartbreak o, kai."

@ewere_praise:

"I'm not stupid I'm not stupid, yet you gave her a foot massage."

@mercy_irene10:

"Toby wan form wise man now, as if say nor him we watch."

Toby Forge moves on from Kassia

The Big Brother Naija house is becoming hotter by the day as conversations begin to fly around the house.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toby Forge was on Kassia's neck for the longest time, but now he wants to move on.

Ben told Nelly how Toby told him to leave Chizoba for him as he tried to get serious with her in the house.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng