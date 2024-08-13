The BBNaija house was recently buzzing with excitement over the actions of the Zinwe pair, Chinwe and Zion

The housemates nabbed the couple ‘getting down’ in the bathroom, and videos made the rounds online

Netizens had hilarious things to say about the housemates' reactions to Zion and Chinwe in the bathroom

BBNaija season 9 housemates had a lot to giggle about following the actions of their colleagues, Zion and Chinwe of the Zinwe pair.

In the late hours of Monday, August 12, 2024, the housemates were chilling in the living room area when Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh alerted them to the ‘strange sounds’ coming from Chinwe in the bathroom.

In no time, some of the other housemates, Ozee, Ocee, Onyeka, Michky and others, ran to the bathroom passage in excitement to see things for themselves.

They were all seen putting their ears to the door as they filled themselves in on what was going on between Zion and Chinwe behind closed doors.

Netizens react to Zinwe and housemates drama

The bathroom moment between Zion and Chinwe as well as the reactions of their colleagues to it raised funny comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

temitopeoluwa1104:

“Mayor reaction funny me die 💔😂.”

Dt_fashion_wears:

“See how them dey do like secondary school students.”

dt_fashion_wears:

“Na there you go see queen of amebo onyeka😂😂.”

maxyqueenzy:

“If Onyeka is not there, who will?”

Joynnk0512:

“See person wey call onyeka instigator dey do amebo too😂.”

myonestop_shopng:

“Featuring Onyeka as usual 😂.”

zinnyfabrics10:

“These big brother children enhhhhh 😂😂😂😂.”

travel_liesure10:

“Onyeka Al Jazeera 2.0 na she must stay there to get the whole scoop 🤦‍♀️.”

theinnerhaven:

“See them like boarding house students 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Joyfavour270:

“She just wan knack the guy to say sorry for bringing his steeze down! Buh las las this Zion guy go still leave am bcos him eye don open now 😂.”

peachesz_nd_goldz:

“Onyeka must be present.”

