Newly evicted Big Brother Naija housemates Ndi Nne have shared their thoughts on why they think they were evicted from the show

Recall that the Sunday night eviction show saw the eviction of Big Brother Naija Season 9 Ndi Nne pair

While speaking at an interview with Beat FM, the pair shared reasons their fellow housemates thought their time was up

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Chinne and Nne from the Ndi Nne pair have revealed the reasons they were evicted from the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season.

It is no longer news that Ndi Nne, unfortunately, left the house after they were voted out by the custodians, Streeze.

BBNaija aunty and niece pair reveal reason for their eviction.

While they were speaking at an interview with Beat FM, the Aunty and niece pair revealed that their fellow housemates perceived them as a threat.

They recounted their wins in the house and their alliance with the Mbadiwe twins, noting that all these contributed to making them strong contenders in the game.

"My aunt helped my game" - Nne

Nne also mentioned that her aunt was portrayed u a bad light on the show, and many thought he spoilt her game. According to her, Chinne really helped her, and many of the moments were not shown to the viewers.

Watch the video here:

Peeps react to Ndi Nne's interview

