Fans and netizens are starting to get up-to-date with some of the housemates from the recently kicked-off Big Brother Naija show

The season that came with the twist of participants being on the show as pairs had a total of 28 housemates and 14 pairs

One of the pairs, an auntie and niece duo called Ndinne, caught the interest of many online as Nne's educational background emerged

The identities of some new housemates in the newly launched Big Brother Naija season 9 are starting to surface.

Legit.ng reported that this year's edition, titled "Dynamic Duos," features participants entering the show in pairs, resulting in 14 pairs and 28 new housemates in total.

One notable pair, identified as "Ndinne," consists of an aunt and niece, Chinne and Nne, respectively. Nne is said to be a first-class graduate in business administration from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa.

Last night, during the custodian challenge, Nne emerged as the winner despite joining her fellow housemates late in the arena.

This means that Nne and her partner Chinne are safe from nominations this week in Biggie's house and have the power to influence them.

Legit.ng reported that considering the new twist, the Big Brother Naija season 9 show, which kicked off on July 28, has held many in a chokehold.

One of the pairs that spiked the interest of netizens was the married couple Kellyrae and Kassia, who intend to play the game and strategize as best friends.

They revealed that they dated for 10 years but got married in February 2024. Their pair name on the show is "Double Kay".

Also, Nigerian singer Niniola Apata opened the Big Brother Naija season 9 premiere, which kicked off on July 28.

The highly anticipated season saw the Afrobeats diva bring her sonic energy to the stage, as viewers and fans enjoyed the moment.

Videos making the rounds online showed Niniola and her dance troupe bringing maximum entertainment as she rendered her sonorous vocals on stage.

Ebuka takes tour of Biggies’ colourful house

The video of the new house where the housemates of BBNaija Season 9 will stay for the next ten weeks has emerged.

In the video, Ebuka, the show host, takes a tour of the colourful house, which has several compartments.

According to him, the closet for Season 9 was the biggest in the reality show's history since its inception.

