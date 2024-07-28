The video of the new house that housemates of BBNaija Season 9 will stay for the next ten weeks

In the video, Ebuka, the show host took a tour of the colourful house which had several compartments

According to him, it was the closet for the Season 9 was the biggest in the history of the reality show

A video of the beautiful house that Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates would stay for the next ten weeks has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Season 9 of the reality show debuted on Sunday, July 28th, 2024, and it would run for ten weeks.

In the recording which surfaced online, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, was seen taking a tour of the house. It had several compartments which were colourfully decorated with state-of-the-art furniture and artworks.

Ebuka shares his thought

In the video, the fashionista said that the closet for Season 9 was the biggest in the history of the reality show.

The house has a large kitchen which has numerous fresh fruits, food that the housemate would need. It also has a garden which included a swimming pool, bar, and laundry area.

Ebuka also said the house has a dairy room and housemates would have to beat the gong by entrance before they cane enter the room to discuss with Biggie.

See the video here :

