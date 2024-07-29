One of the just premiered Big Brother Naija season 9 housemates, Rhuthee, from the pair Floruish has made headlines

While speaking with her fellow housemates on Sunday, July 28, she revealed that she has three kids

This came as a surprise to many, considering the other disclosures she made, although she would not be the first lady on the show with kids

Nigerians have been glued to their TV screen ever since the BBNaija reality show premiered its 9th season.

While housemates were getting to know each other, one of the pairs, Rhuthee, from the Floruish group, made a shocking revelation.

She said she has three kids, but that was not the shocking part. Rhuthee revealed that her three kids comprise one girl and two dogs. Their ages range from 15 years to 9 months and 6 months, respectively.

Many found her revelation unanticipated. They did not expect her to come on the show and claim that her dogs were also part of her kids.

Rhuthee and DJ Flo came on the show as friends, and they have been together for 10 years. Fans are curious to know what other unexpected revelations would be heard from other pairs on the show.

As always, Nigerian show host and reality TV star Ebuka Obi-Uchendu ushered the housemates into the house, but this time in pairs. The live premiere show saw a performance from top Nigerian artist Niniola.

The theme of the season is "no lose guard", and there are expected to be 15 pairs of housemates. There are currently 14 pairs in the house, and it is expected that more will join later.

It is worthy of mention that all 28 housemates are in the race to earn the N100 million grand prize.

Ebuka takes tour of Biggie's colourful house

The video of the new house where the housemates of BBNaija Season 9 will stay for the next ten weeks has emerged.

In the video, Ebuka, the show host, takes a tour of the colourful house, which has several compartments.

According to him, the closet for Season 9 was the biggest in the reality show's history since its inception.

