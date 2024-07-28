Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, kids of politician, Ozumba Mbadiwe shock fans as they appear on stage on the Big Brother Naija season 9

The duo, who seem to be well known in the Nigerian entertainment space, introduced themselves as lawyers

The show promised to introduce contestants in pairs and has kept to their word as Biggie does not plan to play games this season

Nigerians love every bit of the Big Brother Naija show this season. They unexpectedly find Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, the famous politician, Ozumba Mbadiwe's kids, on stage as the 9th pair.

Many pairs have been ushered into the house, as per the season's theme, as we all witness the premier of the 9th Big Brother Naija show.

Fans react as Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe grace the show. Credit: @ozeembadiwe

Source: Instagram

The Mbadiwe brothers came into the house with swag and vibes. Ocee and Ozee are both socialites, and they come from the family of a renowned Billionaire Nigerian Politician.

However, many internet users wonder why the twins, who already come from money, are on the show.

But the comments say that they perhaps came for the sake of publicity. You will recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the second set of pairs to be introduced on the show tonight were also men and claimed to be vir*ins, which riled many netizens up.

Pees react as Mdadiwe twins grace show

Here is how some Nigerians reacted to their appearance:

@Toyein12:

"Another kidwaya in the building."

@beccaszn:

"Omorr if I Dey da house with these guys I fit go astray oo!!! They cute abeg."

@ehraaad:

"Nawa ooo. I’m tired already. Who pitched the idea of pairs to BB sef."

@declutterwithkateokunnu:

"Just praying for them to locate the girl twins and give us toxic ships."

@kingcess21:

"I like this pair."

@amakaokolidd:

"Old money looking for new money. Tinubu you do this one o."

@yazzavelli:

"Nah tinubu cause am fr."

Niniola Brings Groove and Vibrance to Show

Nigerian singer Niniola Apata trended online following her energetic appearance on the Nig Brother Naija season 9 premiere.

Recall that the highly anticipated reality TV show dubbed “Dynamic Duos” kicked off on the evening of July 28.

A trending video from the enchanting TV show showed how Niniola controlled the stage with her vocals and body movements.

