Some housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show displayed their fashion sides as they were introduced to their fans

Aside from promising to give their fans premium entertainment, these reality stars proved that they can give some fashion goals

As the housemates made their way into the Biggie House, several netizens assessed them and gave suggestions on what to expect on the show

The latest housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show (season 9) displayed some exquisite designs as they were introduced to their fans on Sunday night, July 28, 2024.

While some netizens were looking out for their favourite housemates, others were simply checking their beautiful outfits.

Anita and Toyosi slay at the BBNaija opening ceremony. Image credit: @anita_ukah, @toyosi_xapora

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a further look at some of the housemates whose attire wowed many.

Anita Ukah came into the BBBNaija house rocking a dazzling purple dress and silver shoes and jewellery that complemented her attire.

She is a medical student, and a beauty queen, and stated that she was ready to bring home the N100 million prize.

Anita was paired with Nnena Mbonu, aka Nelly, and they are together called Nelita. Nelly entered Biggie's house rocking a magnificent flowery dress with one stylish black hand.

Her thighs were on display in the attire that flowed to the ground. Speaking about her entry into the show, she said she was in the show to take her fans on an unforgettable journey.

Another housemate, Chef Dami Gold, glowed in a white dress that was designed with a corset and exposed her bosoms. She looked adorable in it and she described her personality.

The reality star said she is bringing up her vibrant self into the game and she would be cooking up a storm.

Damilola had Toyosi Precious Bakare as her pair. They both wore white gowns as they turned up for the opening ceremony of the show.

The back of Toyosi's dress was designed with a big bow-tie and she combined it with a beautiful long hair. Her mild makeup that complemented her beauty and made her the toast of her fans.

She is a beautician that focuses on fixing nails and she is an expert who delivers on her job.

Reactions to Dami's dress

See what fans are saying about Dami's dress below:

@the_moyin:

"That cooking is what I am looking up to…. My chef."

@_purple_haze247:

"Yas I’m so voting for you my love."

@kingtife01:

"Dami gold!!! Let’s go girl."

@3mmykay_official:

"All my votes this season for you."

What BBNaija housemates rocked for opening ceremony

Source: Legit.ng