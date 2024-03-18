BBNaija star Jay Paul has reacted to the ongoing drama involving his colleague Saskay’s boyfriend, Chef Derin

Chef Derin was called out online over his recent post and some of his alleged chats that made the rounds on X (Twitter)

As the drama unfolded, Jay Paul took to his X page to show off his cooking skills and drew the attention of netizens

BBNaija star Jay Paul is back in the news over his recent post amid an online drama involving his ex-love interest, Saskay, and her boyfriend, Chef Derin.

Recall that while in the BBNaija house, Jay Paul made his feelings for Saskay known and netizens even put them together in a ship. However, the emotions did not seem to be reciprocated by his reality star colleague.

Jay Paul's reaction to Saskay's boyfriend Chef Derin's drama trends. Photos: @jaypaulmrflamez, @a_aderinsola / X.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Saskay’s newly unveiled boyfriend, Chef Derin, was involved in an online drama after his controversial tweet went viral. However, that was not all. Some chats were leaked online and attributed to have been made by the handsome chef.

As Chef Derin’s drama continued to make social media headlines, Saskay’s ex-boo Jay Paul, took to his X page to share an interesting post.

The ex-BBNaija star and media personality shared a photo of a meal he prepared and bragged about his cooking skills.

He wrote:

“My first try at making mash and beef burger with gravy. In all things, try dey chop.”

See the post below:

Fans react to Jay Paul’s post

It did not take long for Jay Paul’s post to catch the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them felt it was a reaction to the drama involving Saskay’s chef boyfriend. Read some of their comments below:

Maxy said Jay Paul has become a chef:

This tweep enjoyed the banter:

This tweep called Jay Paul petty:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Clarion_nnekaa:

“Jay Paul is me and I am jaypaul abeg the post has nothing to do with your Saskay n her community boyfriend.”

The_f_oxxy1:

“They better leave him alone .”

per.fum.er:

“So petty!!! Maybe na Mash potatoes the Chef use collect Saskay from Jaypaul.. ”

Prettyemmma09:

“The bbn girls degrade and disgrace the guys after the show is enough for him to troll. They start acting like miss World and untouchable ladies.”

Naa_jaquie:

“This level of pettiness >>>>>>>.”

Mz_bhello:

“Fear short people .”

Teehad_place:

“Low budget behavior.”

Saskay's boyfriend reacts to allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija Saskay’s boyfriend, Chef Derin, reacted to the allegations hovering around his growing relationship with the reality TV star.

In the face of all this drama, Chef Derin came forward to clarify how he moved on from his last relationship.

In his statement, he mentioned how a couple of Twitter ladies were involved during his healing process until he found Saskay and decided to start a new relationship.

Source: Legit.ng