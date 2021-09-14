Evicted BBNaija housemate, Japypaul in a chat with show host, Ebuka has taken his fans through his time in the house

The young hinted that he has a strong love for fellow housemate Saskay who looked like his younger sister

Jaypaul further revealed he wished Jackie B never left as he likes her maturity, but he is rooting for Cross or Saskay for the big prize

Former BBNaija housemate, Jaypaul had a chat with the show host, Ebuka about his experiences in the house and what fans should expect from him as he rejoins the large society.

Jaypaul's interview with Ebuka after eviction. Credit: @jaypaulmrflamez @Saskay_lovers

Source: Instagram

He said:

"Mehn, I'm out after 7 weeks approximately two months, but it was a great experience I'm just grateful for everything."

"People will think outside that it is script but you can't script everything, imagine that, I was made wildcard first week and then next day I was nominated for eviction then I got saved."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

I was not really pushing for a relationship with Saskay

When Ebuka asked him about the time he noticed Saskay, he heaped praises on her saying:

"From the very first time she walked in, Saskay looked like my little sister, she reminded me a lot about her, the first week she came in we were just talking and chilling later I realized there are so much more to this lady she has so much in her brain, she is a black beauty she is like a 40 year old woman.

When asked whether he noticed anything about her, Jaypaul said:

"Yes I do, there were times she always tease me, When I first came in, other people were on me so I didn't really see Saskay, so there was one time we were playing a game and they asked her who will she like to marry and she said Jaypaul, then we started chilling and all.

"I was not really pushing for a relationship I just wanted her to know that she is amazing and have enough space to do whatever she can do I don't want to be all in her face."

He further revealed that Cross got talking with Saskay first.

From what I heard I think Cross got there first, I didn't even know he was there it was Saskay that told me. I realised he has gone through a lot and I respect him. He is really humble I love that part about him

Rooting for Cross and Saskay

On who he is rooting for, the ex-BBNaija housemate said:

"I wish jackie B never left, I loved her maturity she is way over the top, but if I'm rooting for anybody now, I'm rooting for Cross and Saskay. Because mentally it is Saskay, she is good, socially Cross is playing a great game, nobody has anything against him."

Watch the full interview below:

Jaypaul gifts Saskay flowers

Legit.ng previously reported that Jaypaul displayed some loverboy moves when he used his Abeg naira to purchase flowers for his crush, Saskay.

There have been love triangles in the house among Jaypaul, Saskay and Cross

But Jaypaul took the love game to another level, and all housemates were left stunned with the romantic gesture when a lady delivered the beautiful bouquets for Saskay.

He didn't stop at presenting the flowers as he also showered some sweet words on Saskay.

Source: Legit.ng