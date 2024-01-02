A woman has shared her incredible transformation from being a tenant to becoming a homeowner in Canada

According to her, she was only able to this feat within a year and she's hoping to attain more heights in 2024

Her story has captivated netizens who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for her

In a heartfelt post on her X page, a woman shared her remarkable journey of transitioning from a tenant to a homeowner in Canada within a year.

The woman identified as @Drprincessjanet on Twitter expressed her gratitude to God and reflected on her journey of turning her dreams into reality.

Woman flaunts new mansion in Canada Photo credit: @Drprincessjanet/X.

Source: Twitter

Starting the year as a tenant, she set her sights on achieving homeownership and worked tirelessly towards her goal.

She wrote:

“Started the year as a tenant. Ended the year as a homeowner. All in one year in Canada. All glory to God. Cheers to 2024.”

Netizens celebrate lady's inspiring achievement

As the woman shared her breathtaking story on her X page, netizens were left in awe of her incredible accomplishment.

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages, admiration, and well-wishes.

Many expressed their inspiration and praised her for her hard work, resilience, and faith.

@MC_BLAISE__ said:

“This thing no be congrats matter. What's the update.”

@offici said:

“And they say Canada is a lonely place to be in, me wey my friends dey flex the country.”

@alexryd commented:

“Might need some advice soon. Will definitely give you a shout.”

@adeewunmii said:

“I tap in this blessing. Congratulations.”

@shuntel71135760 said:

“Congratulations dear I tap into this grace.”

@youngblesstmoni said:

“Congrats on your new home.”

Aku akunwa_ reacted:

“Congratulations.”

20-year-old lady shows off her stunning house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20. Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

Source: Legit.ng