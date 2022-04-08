Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to share a photo and video of her look at the Real Housewives of Lagos premiere in South Africa

According to the movie star, her daughter Priscilla designed the gold dress which came with a headpiece

Recall the actress had dazzled at the premiere in Nigeria held earlier, rocking a colourful asoke ensemble

The South African premiere of Real Housewives of Lagos took place on April 7 in Sandton, South Africa, and the stars turned up in style.

One of the cast members, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, stepped out for the event looking gorgeous in a gold dress.

Iyabo revealed her daughter designed the dress. Photo credit: Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star and mother of three posted a video and then a photo of the outfit.

Interestingly, the actress didn't have to look too far for style inspiration as the gold number was designed by her very own daughter, Priscilla.

The dress featured a wide thigh-high slit with a long overskirt.

For the top, the dress had one part of the sleeve covered in multiple mini bows. With an illusion sweetheart neckline, Iyabo rocked the look with a coordinating headpiece.

Sharing the video below, she wrote:

"So my darling daughter @its.priscy designed this look for me & I rocked it to the #rholagos premier in South Africa Johannesburg yesterday."

Source: Legit.ng