Big Brother Naija star Groovy recently opened up about his relationship with former reality TV show winner Phyna and why it crashed

Groovy shared during an interview with Naija FM why he had to move on quickly from his relationship with Phyna

The singer revealed that in as much as they both didn't cheat on each other, there were issues that didn't make it work out between them

Reality TV star turned singer Henry Olisaemeka Orakwu, aka Groovy, was recently on Naija FM with Emmcee Rnb, where he finally spoke about his relationship with Phyna and why it ended.

During the interview with Emmcee Rnb, the singer revealed that his relationship with Phyna crashed due to irreconcilable differences.

Groovy finally opens up about his relationship with Phyna. Photo credit: @groovymono/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

He also revealed that it was because of the widespread belief that it was because he didn't flush the toilet after using it.

Groovy revealed that Phyna was never important enough

The singer, who was on Naija FM to promote his new EP, noted that he had too many things to achieve for him to be all about a woman, especially Phyna.

Groovy also shared that he has never been in short supply of girls in his life.

This is the first time Groovy will address issues about his relationship with Phyna.

Unlike the season 7 winner, who has addressed it multiple times in the past.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Groovy's interview

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Groovy comment about his crashed relationship with Phyna:

@theonlyemilia:

"He never used to mention her name this way in interviews but I feel because he wants to push his music career…he now wants to use every means possible."

@andrewsjuliet5:

"So you date phyna true true?omoooo!I reserve my comment."

@iamstalkar:

"Allow him talk ‍♂️ no disrespect but pls you guys need to learn your jobs properly."

@home.fun.all:

"Groovy mouth sharp too."

@gracciellaayuk:

"One thing I noticed with this host, he is always talking over his guests. Allow them talk at least."

@just.wildzz:

"Oga close mouth make person way you ask question answer."

@the_realena:

"Try all you can groovy your music will still not blow. Keep going to interviews to use her name."

@amyshine0:

"Phyna with her dirty character."

@peacexploitsanaedu:

"This groovy is too slu*gish and daaft.... what has Phyna got to do with this now? You can't promote yourself without Phyna right...."

Phyna speaks about her crashed relationship with Groovy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Phyna revealing why her relationship with her ex-housemate, Groovy, crashed.

During an interview with Joy Prime TV, she shared that her feelings for Groovy were genuine throughout their time together.

However, after leaving the house, she discovered that Groovy had interests in other females from the BBNaija house, where she drew the line.

