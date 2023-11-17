A video from Ilebaye's homecoming party has sparked reactions online over some comments made by the MC at the event

The MC, whose name is yet to be identified, was heard in the viral clip telling Ilebaye that her biggest enemy during her stay in the house was Cee-C

However, the MC couldn't help but hail Ilebaye for being very smart because of how she turned Cee-C from an enemy to a friend

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya trends online as a video of her homecoming party went viral.

Ilebaye, who was in Abuja for a homecoming event organised by her fans, has sparked reactions online.

A clip of the moment an MC at Ilebaye's Abuja homecoming warned her about Cee-C goes viral. Photo credit: @ceec_official/@ilebayee

Source: Instagram

Some comments made by the MC at the event have stirred massive reactions online. The funnyman hosting the show was seen in a viral clip warning Ilebaye to be careful of her former colleague Cee-C.

He noted that Cee-C was Ilebaye's most dangerous enemy throughout her stay in the house.

MC hails Ilebaye's survival instincts

During the homecoming, the MC took time to praise Ilebaye's wit for survival. He noted that somehow, amidst all the hate, Ilebaye found a way to make Cee-C her friend.

However, he still warned Ilebaye to stay away from Cee-C because of her reaction on stage when she was announced the winner.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail video of MC warning Ilebaye about Cee-C

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

@tunu_nturro:

"Nonsense talk."

@Chizzy Nuel929:

"Homecoming with 30 people See as the place dry,una need Ceec's name for the thing to jig."

@theofficial_oma:

"Who is this Clown."

@hermajestyqueenv1:

"And she's smiling...... How can fans get together just to drag another HMS down??"

@Chizzyluv:

"Ceec una Mama, King Ceec u are the original highlight."

@Abisolaazeezah:

"Let Ceec breatheeee ooo , Ceec collect una kidney my girl is about to enjoy luxury life in Singapore with her Bffs."

@ADAEZE4VICTORIA:

"So she came for homecoming Nd her fans made it abt Ceec?...Nawa oo..."

@Chizzy Nuel929:

"Your homecoming but you guys had to make it about CeeC. Ceec wey dey on her way to Singapore with her Geng. una mind no go Everly touch ground."

@IKWERREJARUMA:

"Kai the rate of joblessness is high. See what this adult efulefu siddon they follow people talk."

Ceec and Ilebaye got physical and called each other names

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Cee-C and Ilebaye got into a messy fight during their stay in Biggie's house.

Many fans of the show at the time noted that the fight was caused by too much alcohol consumed by the pair during the Saturday night party.

The shouting match between the pair was voracious as Ceec launched at her colleague, calling her several unprintable names and phrases.

Source: Legit.ng